Oxford City Council OK's its share of radio upgrade sum

OXFORD — The Oxford City Council has approved its appropriation for upgrading Calhoun County’s 911 communication system.
In the resolution adopting the city’s fiscal responsibility to the upgrades, it states the current system “due to its age is quickly approaching a state of obsolescence.”
“As aging components fail, they are increasingly unable to be serviced or replaced by their supplier, Motorola Solutions, Inc.,” according to the resolution.
The memorandum of understanding approved Tuesday night commits the city to 31.8 percent of the total $5.99 million project shared with Calhoun County (36.48 percent), Anniston (15.05 percent), Jacksonville (10.14 percent) Jacksonville State (2.92 percent), and Weaver (4.22 percent). The percentages are determined by the number of radios used and amount of usage.
The city of Oxford would pay the second highest amount of the six entities, $1.87 million, and would ensure Oxford public safety agencies will have compatible communication services with all other similar agencies in the county and neighboring areas.
“We got the price down tremendously from where it started,” Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge told the council.
Partridge said the current system has been upgraded twice since it was put into operation in 1997.
“This upgrade will last from seven to eight years and will be extremely critical to have in times of emergencies such as tornadoes for being able to communicate with other agencies,” the chief added.
Councilman Mike Henderson said the water department has requested for $1 million dollars from the COVID-19 CARES funding, “but has asked for some funding immediately for water infrastructure improvements.”
Henderson said it would be possible to give the department $100,000 now and the remainder by the first of the year,
Council approved a resolution approving the $100,000 payment.
A contract with Calhoun Meter Company in the amount of $84,272.46 was approved to provide all sewer materials required to construct sewer system improvements at Spring Branch, Tower Road and Elm Street.
The resolution states the city has been awarded a Community Development Block Grant and Appalachian Regional Grant funding for the construction infrastructure improvements, such as the sewer project, “in support of an Economic Development project” in the city.
Henderson commented on seeing the cones in place as the widening of the Leon Smith Parkway gets underway.
“That’s why the big cranes are out there,” Henderson said. “We’ll be widening from Home Depot out to the ballpark. It will be a headache for a year and a half, but please be patient. In the long run, it’s going to be great.”
Mayor Alton Craft said he has been told there may be some one-lane shutdowns as they prepare the beams for the bridge, “but no longer than 20-30 minutes.”
“We told them to make the road under the northern bridge good enough to stay because it’s all swamp in there,” Craft said. “That will be the beginning of the trail that will take you to both sides of the parkway. Once we get the bridge redone and rebuilt, that trail will open up that whole area.”
Council members also approved the 2022 holiday list for employees and an agreement with Alabama Power for placing decorations on poles owned by the energy provider.