OXFORD — City Council members passed several ordinances to increase recreational opportunities in the city Tuesday evening during a regular meeting.
Members unanimously voted in favor of issuing a bond for the development of an entertainment center at the old mill property at exit 185 of Interstate 20.
City Council president Chris Spurlin said the city will take out the bond, and the center’s owners will make payments on it.
“This just allows them to pay them off quicker than them financing from other places,” Spurlin said.
Stan Bush, one of the entertainment center’s business partners, said owners anticipate the center’s opening in 9 to 12 months.
Bush said he and his business partners are currently in the center’s design phase. He said they are planning for the center to offer a variety of indoor activities such as go-karts, trampolines, a climbing wall, miniature bowling, glow golf and laser tag.
Council members also voted unanimously in favor of entering a contract with the firm Lord Aeck Sargent of Atlanta for architectural services to remodel the Oxford Performing Arts Center.
Spurlin said the city is searching for ways the performing arts center, which opened in May 2013, could be remodeled.
“Right now, they’re in the search stage of seeing what it needs for the people and what it can do for the city,” Spurlin said.
At the end of the meeting, council members added to the agenda a resolution, subsequently approved, that enters the city into an agreement with the Choccolocco Creek Watershed Conservancy District for kayaking services. Beginning around Memorial Day, Spurlin said, the public will be able to kayak down Choccolocco Creek. Spurlin said the kayak route will last about 2.5 hours from Cider Ridge to Choccolocco Park.
In other business, council members:
— Held a public hearing on Richard Parker’s protest against a notice to remove a public nuisance against his home on Southmoor Circle. Parker said the home is part of the estate of his late father, Timothy Parker, and he was advised not to remove anything from the property by his lawyer. Parker said most vehicles on the property are in working condition and he promised to remove trash from the outside. The notice was approved by the city and Spurlin told Parker to work with the city’s building department over the next two weeks to remove the nuisances.
— Amended part of the fire department’s ordinance code, which will establish a committee to regulate ambulance services licensed in the city. Fire chief Gary Sparks said the city’s only licensed ambulance service is Oxford Emergency Medical Services.
— Passed an ordinance to exempt certain “covered items,” including school supplies and computers up to a certain price, the third weekend of July during the state’s annual sales tax holiday.
— Annexed two properties, which amount to about 1.5 acres, on McIntosh Road. The properties were zoned to the agricultural district, allowing owners to keep certain types of livestock.