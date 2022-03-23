Oxford City Council honors former superintendent Goodwin

OXFORD — Former Oxford City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Goodwin gave what could be considered his valedictory speech to the Oxford City Council Tuesday evening before the council presented him with a resolution honoring him for his years of service to the city and its school district.
Goodwin left the Oxford schools’ helm in January after 16 years to accept the presidency of Northwest-Shoals Community College in Muscle Shoals.
“We wanted to show our appreciation for all of the years of service that you not only invested in our city as superintendent, but also as a teacher, principal and coach investing in our kids’ lives,” said council president Chris Spurlin.
Goodwin said things have been “wonderful in my new position.”
“I never dreamed I would ever be president of a college, but it is a great endeavor and I enjoy it very much,” Goodwin said.
He thanked the council for its support of the school district during his Oxford tenure and recalled his time as a teacher and a coach.
“I was also the tennis coach,” Goodwin said with a laugh. “One day, the tennis coach came by my science class and said he needed me to coach that day. I told him I knew nothing about tennis. He said the kids do and they’ll tell you what happened.”
“After the match, they came over and said they had won and I retired as their coach,” he said to an appreciative audience.
He also used humor as he congratulated the Oxford School Board on its choice of Dr. Shannon Stanley as his successor.
“What a great call that was,” Goodwin said. “She’s going to need everyone’s support as she puts her staff together to lead and does what’s best for our kids.”
“It’s not easy following a superintendent held in such high regard across the state and is truly a legend — of course I’m talking about acting superintendent Robert Jordan,” he said with a grin, referring to the district’s long time finance director who served for only a few weeks in the lead role following Goodwin’s departure.
He said “excellence is not an accident” and credited the successes of the city schools to the “strong working relationship” between the schools and the City Council.
“I was blessed the whole time I was superintendent to have a board I worked well with and a city council that worked well with our school district,” Goodwin said. “Our first responders, our police and our fire departments — everyone was always so supportive and still is. That’s why Oxford is a very special place.”
He said his entire family holds their time in Oxford in a very special place.
“We were truly blessed in our time here,” Goodwin said. “Oxford gave me a wonderful opportunity for a wonderful job, to have a family, and be a part of such a wonderful city organization. I am truly thankful.”