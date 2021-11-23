Oxford City Council holds off on recycling center funding

OXFORD — The Oxford City Council scrapped a proposed $95,720 budget resolution designed to staff and equip a recycling center in the Turner Road area after the mayor, several citizens, and the council president all expressed the opinion it was “putting the cart before the horse.”
No one who spoke disparaged the idea of recycling, but voiced concerns of location and practicality.
Mayor Alton Craft said according to his conversations, the Turner Road property which had been given to the city by Calhoun County, “was never supposed to be a recycling center.”
“Even if you approved this budget tonight, and I know it’s well-intentioned, I’m not going to get a bailer [priced at $25,000] until we see some progress [encouraging recycling],” Craft said.
The mayor said he wanted to see how the recycling efforts go at Choccolocco Park when the Choccolocco Monsters baseball team have their first season, and where the city and Keep Oxford Beautiful recently placed 14 recycling bins purchased through a grant awarded by the American Beverage Association and the Alabama Beverage Association.
“Are they going to put nachos in those cans or are they going to put recycling stuff in those cans?” Craft asked. “We need to go out and talk to some people and see what the response is. I’m not against recycling, but I’m not going to jump into it so fast.”
When Council President Chris Spurlin asked how many in attendance were there because of the issue, most raised their hands.
The public comments expressed concerns about traffic, scattered waste, and potential water run-off from a newly-developed center.
“I agree with the mayor about seeing what the response will be with the new containers and then revisit it,” Spurlin said.
Councilwoman Charlotte Hubbard made a motion to amend the budget to only include the $41,600 line item that would pay the two volunteers who currently load up recycling waste from area containers and haul it away.
After some discussion, council members decided to wait until its December meeting in order for a more specific resolution to be written that would specify the expected work duties of the two positions.
Council members did approve a one-time $75 pay raise for each of its 324 employees to be paid during the month of December.
The resolution had originally called for a one-time $50 pay raise, but Spurlin said he had talked with the mayor “and thought after coming off two years dealing with COVID, it might be nice.”
“We have the best. I really believe we do,” he said. “I know it’s been tough. It’s been sort of a different atmosphere the last two years. It’s just a small gesture and I just feel like we ought to do that.”