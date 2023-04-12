Oxford City Council formalizes pro fastpitch deal

OXFORD — The Oxford City Council formally approved a five-year deal at its meeting Tuesday night for Choccolocco Park to become the new home of the Smash It Sports Vipers women’s professional fastpitch team.
The Smash It Sports Vipers are one of four professional teams providing female athletes the opportunity to play professionally after college. The Vipers will begin their practice sessions at the park’s Signature Field beginning June 1. They will play eighteen home games during the regular season running June 15-Aug. 7.
Vipers General Manager Don DeDonatis Sr. said the team would give youth across the East Alabama region an opportunity to build relationships with the professional softball players with the goal of bringing awareness of a level of play beyond college athletics.
“When our girls aren’t on the field, they will be in the community building relationships and encouraging younger players to grow as athletes and young women,” DeDonatis said.
The 2023 WPF Draft will be held Monday, April 17, in Oklahoma City and local fans are being invited to play a special part in a long-distance way on that night.
Choccolocco Park is hosting a watch party for the community to enjoy as they see which of their favorite college players will be calling Oxford home as a Viper this summer. When the first draft pick is announced, coverage will go live to capture the reaction of the fans at Choccolocco Park.
In the spirit of bringing the Vipers to Choccolocco Park, city of Oxford employees will have some fun and face off against each other in their own softball game. The community is invited to this free event. The game starts at 5:15 p.m. with a break around 6 p.m. for everyone to gather and watch live as the Vipers choose their first pick in the draft.
Those having community events or teams having organized workouts or practices with an interest in connecting with Viper players over the summer, send the name of your organization, address, and contact information to Billy.thompson@oxfordal.gov.
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.