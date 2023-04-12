 Skip to main content
Snakes on a page

Oxford City Council formalizes pro fastpitch deal

Special celebration set for April 17

OXFORD — The Oxford City Council formally approved a five-year deal at its meeting Tuesday night for Choccolocco Park to become the new home of the Smash It Sports Vipers women’s professional fastpitch team.

The Smash It Sports Vipers are one of four professional teams providing female athletes the opportunity to play professionally after college. The Vipers will begin their practice sessions at the park’s Signature Field beginning June 1. They will play eighteen home games during the regular season running June 15-Aug. 7.

