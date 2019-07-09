OXFORD — The Oxford City Council approved a resolution at its regular meeting Tuesday night authorizing the mayor to lease communications equipment from Talladega County for law enforcement use.
According to Fire Chief Gary Sparks, the equipment includes space for antenna on two communication towers that service both southern Calhoun County and northern Talladega County as well as space for radio equipment in building below the towers.
“It’s something we’ve been working on with Calhoun County 911 and Talladega County for about 16 months now,” Sparks said in a work session before the council meeting.
He added that the deal was made in conjunction with Calhoun County 911 officials who he said plan to approve a memorandum of understanding with Talladega County on Thursday night.
“This has been a long process,” Sparks said. “This was a way for us to get by an impasse between the two counties. By us leasing the tower space, we’ll turn around and sublease it to Calhoun County 911 and the net for us is zero.”
Oxford City Council President Chris Spurlin said that the council’s approval follows a meeting that Oxford Mayor Alton Craft had with Talladega County officials Monday night.
The council also approved an authorization for the mayor to buy a piece of real estate adjacent to Oxford Cemetery on Oak Street to expand the local cemetery.
“It will give us more room to expand the cemetery,” Spurlin said. “We’re out of space.”
The council also recognized Sal Gardner for his work with local youth sports. Spurlin said Gardner has been coaching and working with the city since 1967.
Dozens of community members who had worked with or been coached by Gardner were present at the meeting as the council read a proclamation from the mayor recognizing his years of work in the city and with young athletes in the community.
“It’s obvious it’s a lot more than a position to him,” Spurlin said. “It’s an investment in our kids. There were stories told about him picking kids up and taking them back and forth to campus and their winning seasons and their camaraderie. You could tell by the attendance there tonight of all different ages that he’s affected a lot of lives.”
The council approved two resolutions related to the city’s Community Development Block Grant Programs. The first resolution was an approval of a citizen participation plan and the second authorized the mayor of Oxford to apply for $450,000 of block grant funding with the city matching $217,900 for demolition and infrastructure upgrades.
Spurlin said that the grant would help eliminate old housing downtown that has been abandoned.
The council also approved the appointment of an election official for the special municipal election on July 23 concerning Sunday alcohol sales.
The council also approved the rezoning of a property on Highway 78 from general manufacturing to general business.
Lance Turner, who owns the property, spoke at the meeting and said he asked for the rezoning because he was approached by truck rental company Penske about opening a location in Oxford.
Turner said he is currently a Penske truck rental agent with his business, Pee Wee Turner Motors, in Anniston and has been working with Penske for 12 years. He said he also plans to add storage units to the location.
The council also approved a rezoning request by Stan Bush, owner of Oxford Secure Storage, to rezone property on Mattinson Road from residential to light manufacturing. Bush spoke at the meeting and told the council he asked for the rezoning in order to add 100 to 120 more storage units.
The council ended the meeting by going into executive session to discuss the good name and character of an individual. The executive session was certified by the city attorney. The session lasted just over an hour and no vote was taken afterward.
The council set the time of its next meeting for July 29 at 10 a.m.