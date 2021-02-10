Oxford chief: PTSD bill forgets majority of Alabama firefighters

A bill headed for the Alabama Senate will provide reimbursement for PTSD treatment to full-time firefighters and police, according to a local fire chief, but leaves volunteers and others out.
Oxford fire Chief Gary Sparks has worked as a firefighter in the city since 1983, more than two decades before the volunteer department began hiring full-time firefighters in 2007. He said Wednesday morning that HB 212, which reimburses treatment tied to post-traumatic stress disorder, will only help a fraction of Alabama’s firefighters, comprised of about 6,000 full-timers and more than 20,000 volunteers.
The bill passed the House Tuesday and is headed to the state Senate for final approval, though Sparks is concerned that volunteer coverage may not ever be included if it isn’t implemented now.
“PTSD doesn’t look and see if you get a paycheck or not, just like that burning building doesn’t check if you’re a paid fireman or a volunteer,” Sparks said Wednesday morning. “We all face the same dangers.”
Sparks said the bill also neglects to include part-time police, reserve deputies, emergency medical service workers and dispatchers, all of whom directly interact with crisis situations daily, among others.
“I don’t want people to think we don’t know the intent is good,” Sparks said, “but I just think it’s not going far enough.”
Attempts to reach the bill’s author, Rep. Matt Simpson, R-Daphne, were unsuccessful Wednesday. Simpson told Alabama Daily News that the bill was written with a small scope to “prove to counties and cities that the reimbursements would not bankrupt them,” and he said he would work on future legislation to include other first responders.
Rep. Tommy Hanes, R-Bryant, created an amendment to the bill that would include part-time workers and volunteers, but the amendment failed to pass the House. Hanes said Wednesday that Simpson believed the bill would fail to pass the Senate if it grew too encompassing.
“You can circle and come back to it, but the question is whether it will be more difficult to amend it later than it is now,” Hanes said. “You don’t really know until you get there.”
Hanes said the bill only covers copayments, not the treatment itself, so the cost should be minimal.
“There are not going to be that many cases of PTSD to start with,” he said, “but you take a small department where there are only one or two stations, that are already strapped for personnel … if you get a couple that answer a very bad call, get a couple that have a hard time dealing with it, it really hurts a small department.”
The bill also includes stipulations about disability payments and coverage for employees who cannot return to work, paying them about two-thirds of their salary while they are unable to work, if certified and treated monthly by a licensed psychologist or board-certified psychiatrist.
That support is dependent on the PTSD diagnosis tying back to a single traumatic event, however, the bill states. Sparks said symptoms are seldom so direct in their development, and often arise from the cumulative effects of emergency calls over months or years.
“I hope the Senate will listen to our concerns for the first responders left out, and maybe amend this bill to include them,” Sparks said. “But it will have to be done fairly quick.”