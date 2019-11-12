OXFORD — Changes to city code governing ambulance services were adopted Tuesday night, making it simpler for EMS companies to apply to work in the city.
The City Council voted to approve an amendment to city policy that directs ambulance service licensing applications to Oxford’s fire chief instead of the city clerk’s office, among other changes. The fire chief, according to previously established city code, has the right to inspect ambulance services, must receive monthly reports detailing emergency call response times and can suspend ambulance services from operating in the city.
If that happens, the service must appeal to the city’s Emergency Medical Services Committee within 10 days. An ambulance service, according to the code, could be removed completely in a timeframe as short as 30 days.
The other notable change involves response times. If an emergency call comes in, the update reads, an ambulance service working in Oxford is allowed two minutes to decide if it has the resources to answer that call or move it along to firefighters or another service. Previously, ambulance services had five minutes to decide. According to established city code, Oxford ambulance services have to arrive at an emergency call within 10 minutes at least 90 percent of the time.
Meanwhile, the council repealed part of city code that prohibited ambulance drivers under the age of 21.
Oxford fire Chief Gary Sparks said the rule was made in the 1970s, but in the intervening years firefighters have gotten younger.
“Firefighters can be as young as 18 in Alabama now,” Sparks noted before the City Council meeting began.
He has a handful of firefighters under 21 who have had the training to drive ambulances, he said, and he pulled them from those positions until the city could update its laws to match modern firefighting and emergency response standards.
Attempts to reach Oxford Emergency Medical Services about the effect those policy changes may have were unsuccessful Tuesday; a worker who answered the phone hung up when a reporter said he was from The Anniston Star. Subsequent attempts to reach Oxford EMS leadership were unsuccessful.
The company’s status as a nonprofit, for-profit or government ambulance service has become a recent picking point in two lawsuits filed by former employees; Ann Moody and Melissa Hall both alleged they were fired in retaliation for whistleblowing in civil court. Calhoun County Circuit Judge Bud Turner granted their attorney’s request to consolidate the two cases last week, and denied a motion to dismiss Moody’s case filed by Oxford EMS attorneys.
During its pre-meeting work session and meeting, the City Council also:
— Amended zoning code regarding fences, allowing them to reach 6 feet in residential zones and 8 feet in nonresidential zones, and rewrote code for agricultural, AG-1 zones.
— Rezoned property at 1600 Hillyer Robinson Industrial Parkway from general manufacturing to general business.
— Declared property on Berry Street vacated by owners RaceTrac Petroleum and Jay Mahraj, LLC. RaceTrac owns Raceway convenience stores, one of which is located on that street.
— Authorized Mayor Alton Craft to sign a lease agreement with the owner of a parking lot at the intersection of Choccolocco and Dewey streets so the space can be used as Oxford Performing Arts Center event overflow parking downtown.
— Extended an agreement made with AT&T in 2009 to provide IP-enabled video service to the city for another 10 years.
— Authorized the use of $2,500 in Walmart Foundation grant money to create a “Welcome to Oxford” mural on Choccolocco Street.
— Heard from Councilwoman Charlotte Hubbard that teams of Keep Oxford Beautiful volunteers will canvass the city Saturday morning to survey litter and other environmental conditions, which will be used as a baseline to see how effective the organization is at the end of one year.