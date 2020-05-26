Oxford changes burn ordinance to stop enforcement at city limits

OXFORD — The city Fire Department will no longer enforce the city’s open fire ordinance in the city police jurisdiction, an area stretching 3 miles from city limits in all directions, though the department will still respond to emergency calls there.
Members of the City Council unanimously approved an update to the city’s existing fire ordinance by the request of Chief Gary Sparks Tuesday night during the council’s first meeting back at City Hall since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ordinance will remain the same — cooking, construction and recreational fires are allowed without approval, while brush and paper fires require authorization — but the ordinance won’t be enforced in unincorporated Calhoun County.
“We’ve had a lot of issues out in the jurisdiction,” Sparks told the council during its pre-meeting work session. “We’re going out and people are saying ‘we’re not in the city limits,’ ‘I didn’t have any representation,’ so just for the burn ordinance, and the permits, we’re pulling it in to just the city limits.”
The department will continue to respond to emergency calls in the area, however, and it will also enforce state law as necessary, Sparks said, but residents in the jurisdiction will interact with either Calhoun or Talladega county authorities for burn permission.
Police jurisdictions have long been an issue of contention for unincorporated county residents, especially those living near the cities of Southside and Glencoe, which have jurisdictions stretching out of Etowah County and into Calhoun. Earlier this year, a bill that would allow Alabama residents a vote to abolish police jurisdictions made progress in the state Senate, though the COVID-19 pandemic halted the bill.
During its meeting, the City Council also:
— Declared about 4 acres of city real estate as surplus and sold it to Holmes II Excavation for $108,999.
— Allowed firefighter recruits from throughout the state to use Oxford facilities for training, as part of an agreement with the Alabama Firefighters’ Personnel Standards and Education Commission. According to the agreement, recruits typically seek certification with the department where they intend to work; Oxford will allow recruits expecting to find work elsewhere in the state, like Montgomery County, to train.
— Appointed Daniel Robertson to the Emergency Medical Services Committee, a board which oversees Oxford Emergency Medical Service, after the resignation of member James Slick, whose term was to end May 31. Robertson will take on a three-year term starting that day.