Oxford celebrates 171; council funds Girl Scout’s idea for new board game with city history

Members of the Oxford Arts Council which sponsored the city’s 171st birthday celebration pose in the festively-decorated City Hall. FROM LEFT: Greg Hethcock, Mike Carter, Elaine Edmondson, Marilyn Lipscomb Clark, Jean McEuen Schrader, Patricia Jenkins Jack, Theresa Haynes, Merle Haynes and Cindy Williams. Not pictured are Robbin Renee Hicks Rice, Jenny Howell and Oxford Arts Council President Jane Batey.

OXFORD — The city of Oxford celebrated 171 years of history Tuesday night and, in an ironic twist, heard and approved the idea of a local Girl Scout to produce an item that can keep that history alive with both residents and visitors in a fun way.

Historic Main Street Oxford Director Hunter Gentry began the festivities recalling the city’s beginnings.

Historic Main Street Oxford Director Hunter Gentry reviews some of the city’s history during a celebration of Oxford’s 171st birthday Tuesday night.
Oxford Girl Scout Troop 20136 member Anna Jones presents her idea for a Monopoly-style game featuring the landmarks and history of Oxford during the city council’s work session Tuesday night.

