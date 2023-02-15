Oxford celebrates 171; council funds Girl Scout’s idea for new board game with city history

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
Members of the Oxford Arts Council which sponsored the city’s 171st birthday celebration pose in the festively-decorated City Hall. FROM LEFT: Greg Hethcock, Mike Carter, Elaine Edmondson, Marilyn Lipscomb Clark, Jean McEuen Schrader, Patricia Jenkins Jack, Theresa Haynes, Merle Haynes and Cindy Williams. Not pictured are Robbin Renee Hicks Rice, Jenny Howell and Oxford Arts Council President Jane Batey.
OXFORD — The city of Oxford celebrated 171 years of history Tuesday night and, in an ironic twist, heard and approved the idea of a local Girl Scout to produce an item that can keep that history alive with both residents and visitors in a fun way.
Historic Main Street Oxford Director Hunter Gentry began the festivities recalling the city’s beginnings.
Gentry, who co-authored the book “Images of America: Oxford” with Oxford Public Library director Amy Henderson, noted the town was incorporated on Feb. 7, 1852, by an act of the state Legislature.
“On Feb. 21, 1860, due to the division and name change of Benton County, Oxford petitioned for a second incorporation,” Gentry said. “Therefore, we celebrate the entire month of February as Oxford’s birthday.”
Mike Carter, Oxford Arts Council vice president, said the organization is “pleased to help celebrate this every year” and provided the cupcakes, decorations and photo booth for Tuesday’s celebration.
“These ladies and gentlemen work a lot behind the scenes to help promote our city and promote the arts,” Carter said. “I also want to thank the mayor and city council who have always been supportive of the arts. It is one area in which this city excels.”
“Oxford is blessed,” said council president Chris Spurlin before leading a prayer of thanksgiving. “I know there are a lot of cities that can’t do what we do. I believe the Lord takes care of us.”
Mayor Alton Craft placed the grace note on the event thanking the Arts Council for what they do for the city and all of the city department heads and employees for their dedication to serving the citizens of Oxford.
“I don’t think there is another city that does anything like this,” Craft said. “If they do, they’re not doing it out loud.”
Council member Steven Waits then asked Craft to help lead those attending in a rousing rendition of “Happy Birthday.”
A historic idea from the next generation
After the city’s birthday celebration, the city council went to their conference area for their work session.
One of those to be recognized was Oxford High School senior Anna Jones, in attendance as an ambassador with Oxford Girl Scout Troop 2016.
Jones, who plans on attending the Naval Academy after graduation, had come to present her Girl Scout Gold Award project that would support her application to the academy.
“I have chosen to create and design a Monopoly-style game that celebrates Oxford,” Jones said. “I have been working with Mr. Gentry to bring the history of Oxford to a fun game that all ages can play while learning about our city.”
As designed by Jones, the more familiar locations on the iconic game board would be replaced with familiar local places, current and historic, including the Muscogee (Creek) Nation marker, Quintard Mall and Blue Pond.
The new spaces brought some gentle humor between council members as to which ones would be worth more as part of the game.
“Local history is taught beginning in the fourth grade,” Jones said. “Putting a game in each school would provide teachers and students with a creative source to use.”
Jones further impressed council members with her business model saying 500 games could be produced at $14.97 each and sold for $22 which could net the city a profit of $3,515.
Jones also recommended the games could be made available at City Hall, OPAC, the public library, Choccolocco Park during sporting events and special events such as Oxfordfest and Festival of Lights.
“This is a great way to bring together people of all ages and all local citizens and tourists as well,” Jones said.
Jones’ presentation was given with the hopes the City Council would approve funding for the project.
“I really feel like these will sell for sure,” commented council member Charlotte Hubbard — a comment echoed by all the council members. “I think it’s a great idea and would be very popular with our citizens.”
Jones said the games could be produced within three weeks of the order.
Spurlin told Jones the council would consider the idea.
During the regular council session that followed, Waits made the motion to add to the evening’s consent agenda an amendment to the city budget allowing the city’s marketing department to spend $8,000 — the cost of production, taxes and shipping — on production of the “Oxford-oply” game.
“Anna did an awesome job with her presentation and gave great thought to being able to include the history of our city and promoting our city as part of her project,” Spurlin said. “We are proud to be a part of that.”