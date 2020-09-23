Oxford buys a carousel for its future children’s museum

OXFORD — There are 19 horses in the basement of the Oxford Performing Arts Center. All but two of them seem fine with it.
The horses — lively looking show steeds crafted from fiberglass — are the main attraction of a carousel bought by the city two weeks ago. The horses are draped with sashes painted in cheery hues of yellow, purple and green, saddled and ready for riders big and small to take a seat. Most of the horses look steady, trained and ready. But two of them are caught mid-whinny, eyes wild and bodies ready to buck a careless rider.
John Longshore, OPAC director, pointed out one of them Monday afternoon while showing off the horses and pieces of the carousel, which had been a staple at the Gadsden Mall for decades.
“I’m not sure what’s gotten into him,” Longshore joked.
It cost the city just $26,000 to buy the Venetian-style carousel, which features hand-painted panels that depict the canals in Venice as well as other signs of regal opulence — those bright colors for the horses, for instance, and the stylized, twisting shapes of the painted panels.
The carousel was built by Bertazzon, a company based in Sernaglia della Battaglia, Italy, in 1989, the year it was installed at the Gadsden Mall.
Oxford leaders authorized the purchase earlier this month, with plans to make it an attraction at the proposed Alabama Children’s Museum in the city’s downtown, though that facility’s opening date is still uncertain.
“We’re hoping at the end of this year we’ll be able to announce the final site,” Longshore said. “Once we get to that final site, I think the capital campaign will get underway.”
For now, the carousel is stored in pieces split between the OPAC basement and the city garage. Most of the mechanical components and the spinning teacup seats are kept in the garage, while the horses and panels have a temporary home with Longshore and his staff. They took the carousel apart themselves after the sale, working overnight for three nights to pull apart, pack and load the decor, machinery and electronics.
In brand-new condition, the 31-year-old carousel could cost as much as $200,000, Longshore said. Two years ago, the mall had put it up for sale for about $179,000, he said.
A new bowling alley set to open at the mall recently prompted mall management to speed along the sale of the carousel, Longshore said, to make space for more eateries in the food court where it had sat.
The city will be able to fix the carousel’s handful of mechanical problems for $20,000 or less, Longshore estimated.
“When you compare that to $170,000 or $200,000, though, it feels like a wonderful deal,” he said.
Patrick Wentzel, president of the National Carousel Association, seemed surprised at the low cost of the carousel during a Tuesday phone call. Wentzel, a circus miniatures maker in West Virginia, has been with the association for about 40 years, keeping a census of carousels across the country and, of course, riding merry-go-rounds.
The Venetian model is a “beautifully done” modern replica of an older design, Wentzel said, before noting that the ride’s target audience is unlikely to care whether a carousel is 30 years old or 120.
Kids have been riding carousels for years, never losing interest, he explained. “I think it’s a combination of the movement and the lights, the action and the animals.”
Repairs on Longshore’s list should make the ride better than it’s been for years. Some of the carousel’s problems are so old that few would realize they exist at all. The horses originally galloped, for instance, although they haven’t been able to for some time. The functionality had been disabled after ball bearings in a crankshaft that operates the up-and-down motion went bad, Longshore said, and the ride’s operators removed rods that connect from the shaft to the horse’s heads.
Once repairs are complete, the ponies will prance again, and they’ll do it beneath LED lighting instead of incandescent bulbs, which should save money on the city’s power bill. Some of the power system will need to be rewired, according to OPAC’s technical director, Chase Greene, including the removal of the unit’s European “Schuko” plugs and connectors.
“We’re going to rewire it for all of our stuff, but electrically, everything is pretty OK,” Green said.
Meanwhile, the horses will get a new coat of paint, and the carousel itself might also get a re-theming. Longshore had considered an Alabama-themed paint job, with artists painting famous places on the panels that line the carousel. He also thought about swapping out one of the teacup seats for a tree frog, the mascot of the Alabama Children’s Museum.
“We don’t want to make it tacky or gaudy, but at the same point, it’s a carousel,” Longshore said with a grin. “Sort of by its nature it’s supposed to be obnoxious and over the top.”
With the museum still in its planning stages, there’s discussion now about where to put the carousel in the meantime. There was once a carousel at Oxford Lake, Longshore said, and it’s possible it will have another one after the Venetian is repaired. The 16,000-pound unit will probably need a concrete pad, though, and some way to shield it from the weather.
Longshore, who is originally from Etowah County, said he was glad to have the carousel in Oxford. Another buyer made a higher offer for the carousel soon after the deal between Oxford and the mall was set, with plans to take the unit to Ohio. Instead, it’s just one county south from its original home.
“I grew up riding this carousel, and my grandmother spent many a $1.25 paying for me to ride it,” Longshore said. “There are some fond memories of it.”