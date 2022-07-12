Oxford bookbag giveaway scheduled for July 23

OXFORD — Oxford City Council voted Tuesday to donate $1,000 to the efforts of Wynika Hendrix and Country Financial to assist school age children within the city and surrounding areas with supplies for the upcoming school year.
Council members praised Hendrix for her efforts as they voted their approval for the funds.
“She does an excellent job with all the children she helps,” said Council President Chris Spurlin.
Last year, Hendrix assembled 500 bookbags — backpacks — handing out more than 300 filled with school supplies. The remainder were donated the Boys and Girls Club for its daycare program.
This year marks the third year of the bookbag efforts and will be held July 23 from noon until 2 p.m. at Country Financial, located at 1709 Hillyer Robinson Parkway in Oxford.
“I wanted to thank the council in person for you help last year and for what you are doing this year,” Hendrix told the council. “I just have a passion for people — especially children. I invite everyone to come out July 23 and see the excitement on these children’s faces.”
A child must be present at the July 23 event to receive a bookbag, which will be available while the supplies last.
For more information, call 256-454-3036.