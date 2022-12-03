Oxford begins Christmas festivities next week

OXFORD — The city of Oxford will haul out the holly and put up the tinsel when the Christmas season starts in earnest with two major downtown events scheduled for next week.
The Christmas parade, organized by the Oxfordfest committee, will decorate Main Street on Thursday, Dec. 8, beginning at 6 p.m.
Cash prizes ranging from $100 - $300 will be awarded in the amateur float competition and cash prizes for best decorated cars and trucks from $25 - $75 will also be awarded.
Starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, those who stand along the route of Piedmont’s Christmas parade may catch more than candy flying through the air.
The parade will proceed up Choccolocco Street to Main Street before turning down Snow Street and ending after a final turn down Stewart Street toward Oxford High School with Santa Claus marking the event’s grand finale.
The downtown streets will be closed beginning at 4:30 p.m. to allow both parade participants and viewers a secure and safe area during the parade.
Historic Main Street Oxford will keep the spirit going when it hosts the annual Christmas on Main celebration Saturday, Dec. 10, from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. with a full schedule of holiday fun and surprises.
The announced list of events includes Children's Book Reading at The Main Olive with Mrs. Claus making appearances at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.; Winter Market on Main from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. with a variety of local artisan and craft vendors alongside some favorite local food trucks. Historic Main Street Oxford plans to have their annual Christmas ornaments for sale during this time; Christmas Music Concert at 2 p.m. by The Swaims and The Singing Baristas at Southern Girl Coffee Roasting Co.; Onyx & Opal will have a Polaroid photo booth, Christmas Open House and Southern Link Permanent Jewelry on-site from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.; Santa will visit The Vine Chiropractic LLC from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. along with face painting and The Grinch Story Book Time; Performances by Miss Oxford Volunteer, Oxford High School Band and Choir at Simmons Park from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m.; tree lighting ceremony by Mayor Alton Craft at Simmons Park at 5 p.m.; and Made U Look UMC, LLC will play the 2003 movie “Elf” at Simmons Park beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Other participating businesses will be The Shop On The Corner and Hubbard's Off Main.
Santa's Wonderland of Lights & Amusements, located at 25 West Choccolocco Street, is also now open on Friday and Saturday nights from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. and features holiday lights and displays from yesteryear, including vintage lights and displays. There are also amusement rides, concessions and funnel cakes.
The popular Festival of Lights continues its run at Choccolocco Park from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. nightly through Dec. 24.
The light show can be enjoyed from the comfort of one’s vehicle, and there is also Santa’s Village, outdoor skating, inflatables and plenty of food vendors to enjoy before or after the drive-through.