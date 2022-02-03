Oxford begins 170th anniversary celebration

The city of Oxford turns 170 on Feb. 7, and the year-long celebration begins in earnest Feb. 8 at Oxford City Hall.
When the Alabama Legislature established Oxford on Feb. 7, 1852, the original limits of the town encompassed one square mile. The city has since grown geographically and in other ways as well, leading city officials to believe its special birthday this year should be as large and celebrated as the city itself.
To that end, Main Street Oxford and the Oxford Arts Council will host a birthday party on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 5:30 p.m. to start the celebration.
Mayor Alton Craft has signed a resolution officially marking the commemorative year.
“Oxford is a very special place to me and I’m honored to lead this city into its 170th year,” Craft said. “Hard work and perseverance by many before me must be remembered. They laid the strong foundation that allowed us to see the tremendous growth and many opportunities we now enjoy.”
City officials say plans are under way for events such as guided walking tours for the historic downtown district, special features on lifetime residents, tours of historic cemeteries, spotlights on Oxford’s oldest businesses, a lectures series based on the book, “Images Of America: Oxford,” and many other activities.
“Preserving Oxford’s history is crucial,” said Main Street director Hunter Gentry. “As each day passes, more and more of our history is lost. I am thankful to live in a community that supports strong preservation efforts ranging from helping save historic properties to writings about the earliest origins of Oxford’s establishment.”