Oxford bans sale of ‘service station dope’ tianeptine

OXFORD — The sale of tianeptine, a drug that can give an opioid-like high and is marketed in gas stations throughout Alabama as a dietary supplement, has been banned in the city.
An ordinance approved by the City Council Tuesday night prohibits the sale of the substance, which can be found in products with brand names like ZAZA Red, Tianna Silver and, overseas, the less-colorful Coaxil, Zinosal and Stablon, all marketed as antidepressants. In the U.S. the drug is sold as an over-the-counter energy booster, dietary supplement and an alternative, “healthier” treatment for opioid withdrawal.
“The symptoms for withdrawal are very much like coming off an opiate, but you can go right now and buy it at a gas station legally,” said Councilwoman Charlotte Hubbard.
“It’s service station dope,” said Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge, after the council meeting ended. The drug has been on the Police Department’s radar for some time, though legislation to ban tianeptine at the state level has yet to be passed.
The ban took effect immediately after the ordinance’s approval. Selling, offering or displaying products that include the drug can result in a $500 fine and up to 60 days in jail, along with business license revocation. Each day in which the ordinance is violated is considered a separate charge, the ordinance states.
Hubbard had suggested adding another compound, Delta 8, to the ordinance. That chemical contains the same active ingredient as marijuna, THC, though the compound is slightly different and not yet outlawed. City attorney Ron Allen said another ordinance would need to be drawn up that specifies the drug’s chemical composition. Council President Chris Spurlin said the council would discuss that ordinance after it is written.
During its meeting, the City Council also:
— Joined in a presentation from both the city Police Department and the Cheaha Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution to congratulate officer Josh Hardeman for his heroism. Hardeman saved an infant boy’s life in July, after responding to a call from a family that had stopped their car on Interstate 20 near the 185 exit when the child began to suffocate.
Hardeman arrived on scene and began to rub and pat the baby’s back until until the infant vomited and began breathing again, Capt. Brian Waits told The Star at the time.
Tuesday night, Hardeman was joined by several officers in the City Council chamber, and received standing ovations.
Bill Rozier, president of the Cheaha Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, presented Hardeman with a certificate and medal, and Partridge presented him with an award for life-saving.
“These are not given out like water,” Partridge said. “He has definitely earned that.”
— Declared less than one-fifth acre of city land near on U.S. 78 surplus and to be conveyed to Holmes and Holmes Holding LLC for the construction of a retention pond to prevent flooding.
— Condemned a property at 226 Ross Street.
— Heard from Regional Medical Center CEO Louis Bass about conditions at the hospital. Bass said there were now just nine COVID-positive patients in the Anniston hospital, that patients were allowed to have up to two visitors and that the hospital is now admitting pediatric patients again, after having to refer them to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham through the last year.