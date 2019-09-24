OXFORD — The City Council approved its FY2020 budget with a surplus just over half a million dollars during its Tuesday night meeting.
The budget anticipates revenue of $53,687,482 in the upcoming fiscal year, which starts Tuesday. That total outpaced the city’s projected expenses by $522,254. The biggest moneymakers for the city include sales tax at $33 million, property tax at $3.2 million and business licenses for $3.4 million, along with $3.49 million from the Oxford Performing Arts Center and $1.2 million from Parks and Recreation. The budget includes $1.15 million in gas tax money allocated from the state, though that money must be spent on road and bridge projects.
Expenses were varied among the city’s departments; services like police and fire reached $9 million and $3.8 million, respectively. Debt servicing was another $6.5 million, and the city expected to make $7.3 million in appropriations. Of the 20 departments listed in the budget, nine had expenses lower than $1 million.
The Police Department represents about one-fifth of the city’s expenses. A little over half of the police budget, $4.9 million, went to annual salaries, with the remainder split over the dozens of costs the department incurs to keep running — maintaining equipment for both officers ($575,000) and the department’s offices ($20,000), buying uniforms ($75,000) and paying retirement ($400,800). The department is expected to generate $600,000 in municipal fines, however, which will offset some of the cost.
There appeared to be no money budgeted for Oxford EMS, an ambulance service serving the Oxford area, though the city has appropriated money to support the organization in the past.
Council President Chris Spurlin said during the pre-meeting work session that Oxford EMS had submitted financial reports at the city’s request, which both he and Mayor Alton Craft had not yet been able to look over, and was expected to submit a request to the city, though money wasn’t discussed.
The council approved the budget without much discussion in the work session and none at all at the Tuesday meeting, or in its meetings in the weeks prior.
City leaders last year declined to provide The Star a copy of its budget in advance of its approval because it was a draft document, citing a 2017 attorney general’s opinion addressed to the Alabama Department of Revenue.
In June the Alabama Supreme Court decided during a dispute between a hospital and an oncology practice over a records request that draft documents were still considered public record. Justice Brad Mendhiem wrote in his opinion that “it is not apparent why the definition of a 'public writing' or its synonym, 'public record,' would require the production of only 'completed records in their final form.”
A copy of that decision was emailed to City Attorney Ron Allen in late August, after a phone discussion in which a copy of the most recent budget draft was requested. Allen wrote back that he would discuss distribution of the document with Craft, though no further action appeared to have been taken. However, a copy of the budget was provided after the pre-meeting work session.
The city has in the past been open with its budgeting process, like in 2017, when it provided a “wish list” from departments and the associated costs.
During its meeting and work session, the City Council:
— Contracted with Foley Products Company for the purchase of concrete pipes during the next year. Price per foot of pipe varied, depending on the overall length of pipe and the class of pipe used.
— Contracted with Shaun McComb for bush hog services at Choccolocco Park. McComb will cut hay and pay the city 50 cents per hay bale.
— Reduced the cost of a contract with Morris Building Constructors for the city’s East Metro Crime Center by $81,661; the project appeared to have been finished for less money than expected, based on value engineering, unused landscape, wallcovering, window blind and flagpole allowances and other, various fees.
— Discussed adding about 18 maple trees to the Main Street area; Craft said the trees are one of the only types hardy enough to survive near hot city streets and asphalt. With proper trimming, he said, they would provide shade for parking.