Oxford approves expansion grants for two businesses

OXFORD — Two existing industries will be receiving grants to allow them to expand their current plants as well as add jobs.

The City Council voted Tuesday night to allow the Calhoun County Economic Development Council to award a grant of $150,000 to FabArc Steel Supply and a grant of $300,000 to Associated MetalCast.

