Oxford approves expansion grants for two businesses

OXFORD — Two existing industries will be receiving grants to allow them to expand their current plants as well as add jobs.
The City Council voted Tuesday night to allow the Calhoun County Economic Development Council to award a grant of $150,000 to FabArc Steel Supply and a grant of $300,000 to Associated MetalCast.
EDC Director Executive Director Don Hopper explained this was just a recycling of repaid grant funds totaling $500,000 the city originally awarded to the EDC to enhance local incentive packages to both attract and maintain businesses and jobs in the local area.
The funding approved Tuesday allows the EDC to make use of those funds again for the same purpose instead of repaying them directly back to the city.
Hopper noted that still leaves $50,000 in the grant fund which can still be used for business incentives.
Mayor Alton Craft highlighted the case of Associated Metal Cast, saying they will be adding a new building to the two they already are using, as well as adding 75 jobs.
