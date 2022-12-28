 Skip to main content
Oxford approves amended tax abatement for Auto Custom Carpets

OXFORD — Oxford City Council quickly dispatched its post-Christmas agenda Tuesday night with approval of an amended tax abatement for Auto Custom Carpets.

The amendment resets the original abatement approved in 2019 to 10 years and increases the projected cost to $7.13 million.

