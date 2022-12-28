Oxford approves amended tax abatement for Auto Custom Carpets

OXFORD — Oxford City Council quickly dispatched its post-Christmas agenda Tuesday night with approval of an amended tax abatement for Auto Custom Carpets.
The amendment resets the original abatement approved in 2019 to 10 years and increases the projected cost to $7.13 million.
The company, which is considered the largest manufacturer of car replacement carpet in the world, purchased the former Hager Hinge building on West Hamric Drive, up the street from the Coca-Cola bottling plant and U-Haul, in early 2020.
The original abatement project cost was projected at $5.13 million.
Lori Denton, who leads the city’s economic development efforts, said the need for the amendment came from a situation which local economic development agencies had not faced before.
“We had some pushback from the tax assessor’s office saying the buildings were covered [in the previous abatement], but the land was not although it was bought as one parcel,” explained Auto Custom Carpets Senior Vice President Brian Howell. “I asked the Department of Revenue what I could do to fix it and they said this is it.”
Howell told the council he was appreciative of the assistance provided by the city and the Calhoun County Economic Development Agency “and I appreciate the quick audience I got when I reached out.”
“I can’t tell you how easy it is to work with you guys,” Howell told the council. “We appreciate you a lot.”
Denton noted the company currently employs 170, retaining all the jobs which were held when the company moved from Anniston after establishing its Oxford location.
