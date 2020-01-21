Oxford appoints new EMS board members after four resignations

OXFORD — The City Council appointed new members to the Oxford Emergency Medical Service board of directors Tuesday, replacing several who had resigned.
Four members of the five-person board — chairman Greg Skinner, Randy Beshears, Patrick Miller and Shannon Stephens — resigned from their positions during the last few weeks, according to Chris Spurlin, president of the City Council. In a called meeting Tuesday morning, the council appointed replacement members who will finish the terms of the original four. Though Spurlin declined to comment on the resignations or their cause, he said the council is optimistic about the new appointees.
“Two of them have been paramedics there before and they’ve shown an interest in being sure Oxford EMS is run the best it can,” Spurlin said. “One is a doctor, a chiropractor; all four said they would be interested in joining the board and they’ve got all that knowledge, so we were glad to have them.”
James Slick and Leon McCall are both former Oxford EMS employees, Spurlin said. Trina Clark is a chiropractor and business owner in Oxford. Spurlin said he wasn’t certain of Molly Denson’s background.
Attempts to reach the former board members were unsuccessful Tuesday, with the exception of Miller, who declined to comment.
The service has had apparent financial difficulty over at least the last year, if not longer. The City Council recently voted down two requests from the service for $25,000 per month in public money, atop multiple, high-dollar appropriations each year and money already set aside in the city budget.
Employees of the service spoke out last month about Oxford EMS drawing money from paychecks to pay health insurance premiums and retirement contributions, but repeatedly failing to pay the money out. Employees worried they’d lose their vestment in the Retirement Systems of Alabama — a government-based retirement system for employees of public entities, like cities and counties — and dealt with rejected health insurance claims for weeks at a time.
Slick, one of the former Oxford EMS employees, appeared at a City Council work session in late November, when the council was to take up the first request for $25,000 per month from the service. Slick told council members that he started his career with Oxford EMS in 1985 and worked there for years, including a period as director. He said he believed the service was being mismanaged.
“To me it’s just poor management, period,” Slick told the council. “I think it’s wrong from a citizen’s standpoint. It’s tax dollars, and it’s going for what? Response times are not where they need to be.”
Attempts to reach Slick on Tuesday were unsuccessful, as were attempts to reach McCall and Denson.
Clark, the Oxford chiropractor, said by phone Tuesday that she was looking forward to joining the board. She’s originally from Alexandria, she said, though she left the state after chiropractic school to work with various practices. She recently opened a practice on Monger Street, she said, after returning to the area.
“I’ve either gone into new businesses and started them up, or built up failing practices,” Clark said.
She’d been approached for her skill in restoring flagging medical businesses, she said, and believed the new board members could help get the service on track.
“It’s a great asset for the city, and I hope that we can come in to turn it around and help save it,” Clark said. “Keeping it local would be the best thing for Oxford. I’m glad they asked me to be a part of it.”