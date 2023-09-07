Oxford announces details of trash service transition

OXFORD — The city of Oxford is preparing for the transition from using Republic Services to Arrow Disposal Services Inc. for residential garbage pickup.
Arrow will begin residential pickup service on Monday, Oct. 2; however, the city has released details and dates of how and when the change of services will take place to help with a smooth and uninterrupted flow of residential solid waste disposal.
Will I get an Arrow cart?
Arrow will begin delivering new carts to residences on Sept. 18 with an attachment showing the day to expect weekly pickup once the service begins.
You will receive an Arrow container if records indicate you are actively enrolled in service with Republic Services.
What happens to my old cart?
Republic Services’ cart will be picked up beginning the week of Sept. 25. During the last week of September and on the day of service for your garbage, the city asks that Republic Services cart be left out so they can be picked up and taken away at a later date.
When do I start using my new cart?
Republic Services’ last day of service to the city of Oxford will be Friday, Sept. 29. Arrow will begin collecting garbage from new carts on Oct. 2.
The city of Oxford pays for each resident’s garbage pick-up — one cart per household. You will not receive a bill for Arrow’s services.
What if I need an extra cart?
If you would like more than one cart, call 1-866-440-3983 to have one delivered and to set up payment to Arrow. Adding an extra cart for your residence will be $8.95 per month per cart, and you will be billed quarterly. If you are currently paying Republic Services, you will have to set up a new payment with Arrow.
If you have any questions or concerns, call the city’s non-emergency helpline, 311 (256-241-4311), available weekdays from 8 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. Leave a message if your call is unanswered and it will be returned as soon as possible.
