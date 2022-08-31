Oxford AmStar 12 joins National Cinema Day offering $3 Saturday movies

OXFORD — Online streaming services and the affordability of large-screen TVs helped put a dent in live attendance at the cinema during the pandemic.
But, encouraged by a summer of widely promoted movie releases and public gatherings returning to a more normal mode, movie theaters want audiences to come back to the full-house experience of laughter, gasps and massively rumbling soundtracks accenting larger-than-life images on a really large screen.
The AmStar 12 Theater at Quintard Mall is joining thousands of other movie houses across the country on Saturday, Sept. 3, to lure movie lovers back to the big screen by offering all showings of the movies currently playing on that day for $3 a ticket.
The special day has been organized by The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, which is dedicated to shaping the future of the great collective experience of moviegoing and the cinema industry.
“It works to support and impact the health of the cinema sector both in the short term and for years to come and is continuously expanding its contributions to the magic of moviegoing,” according to a foundation press release.
The one-day event, being held at more than 3,000 participating locations with more than 30,000 screens, is designed to bring together audiences of all ages to enjoy a day at the movies with exclusive previews and special in-theater promotions at a discounted admission of no more than $3.
“After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” said Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman. “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”
The AmStar 12 at Quintard Mall, boasting luxury recliner seats and digital audio and video, will screen the following movies for the promotional event: “Gigi & Nate,” “Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul,” “Spiderman: No Way Home,” “Breaking,” “The Invitation,” “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” “Beast,” “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (Dubbed),” “Fall,” “Bullet Train,” “DC League of Super-Pets,” “Where The Crawdads Sing,” “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” “Elvis,” and “Top Gun: Maverick.”