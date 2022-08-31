 Skip to main content
Oxford AmStar 12 joins National Cinema Day offering $3 Saturday movies

OXFORD — Online streaming services and the affordability of large-screen TVs helped put a dent in live attendance at the cinema during the pandemic.

But, encouraged by a summer of widely promoted movie releases and public gatherings returning to a more normal mode, movie theaters want audiences to come back to the full-house experience of laughter, gasps and massively rumbling soundtracks accenting larger-than-life images on a really large screen.