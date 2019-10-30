The nature of an Oxford ambulance service has been debated over the years, but now its status as a branch of city government could be at the heart of two lawsuits.
Oxford Emergency Medical Services was first formed in April 1970 as a domestic non-profit, according to the website of the Alabama Secretary of State. In 2009 the City Council approved changes to the incorporation of the service that seemed to bring it closer — if not completely — into the city. The company’s directors at the time told a reporter the changes would help attract and keep good workers. The Secretary of State’s website lists that incarnation as a public corporation. The city has, over the years, poured money into the service, most recently during a meeting Monday morning, when it appropriated more than $160,000 for the service.
But the status of the organization has become clouded over the years due to particulars of its operations, and one question has become a sticking point in two lawsuits against the company: Is Oxford EMS part of Oxford’s city government or not?
“It’s been my position all along and in filing these lawsuits so far that Oxford EMS is a public entity,” said Joel Laird, an attorney for plaintiffs in both lawsuits. “So far, it’s not being operated in compliance with the law, according to our position.”
Maybe municipal, maybe not
Laird represents Ann Moody and Melissa Hall, former office managers for the service who were both fired after alleging misconduct by company management, according to suits Laird filed. Defense attorneys asked Circuit Judge Bud Turner to dismiss the case brought by Moody — who was also one of the company’s three incorporators in 2009 — against the service’s board of directors in a hearing Tuesday at the Calhoun County Courthouse.
During oral arguments, Birmingham attorney Wesley Redmond claimed immunity from some of the dozen counts leveled against Oxford EMS, declaring that the company is public.
“We’ve been very clear, we are a municipal corporation protected by statute,” Redmond said. “We are performing a government function.”
Laird said Wednesday that he had been surprised to hear what he called an admission. Hall filed suit in 2017 against the Oxford EMS board of directors for failing to advertise its meetings to the public, a requirement for public entities in Alabama’s Open Meetings Act. Defense attorney Mark White, of White, Arnold & Dowd, called the company “a unique entity” during a hearing in that case, arguing that the ambulance service wasn’t beholden to public meetings laws. The argument wasn’t a linchpin in the case, which was later dismissed due to a lack of proof of harm on Hall’s part.
Ted Copland, Hall’s attorney at that time, criticized the characterization, noting that the company is partially funded by the city. White told Judge Brian Howell that about 15 percent of the company’s budget came from the city of Oxford.
Laird said Oxford EMS as a branch of Oxford city government would change some elements of his case, including the rules around terminating employees, especially if the company was found to have fired Moody and Hall in retaliation for whistleblowing. He mentioned the possibility of filing an injunction to halt further appropriations to the company.
“It’s still up to the judges in the cases as to what will happen,” Laird said.
‘Four magic words’
Members of the Oxford City Council said that the ambulance service is a non-government entity. After the appropriation meeting Monday, Councilman Steven Waits said the service is its own corporation, independent of the city when it comes to operations.
“We have no say-so in the running of EMS,” Councilman Mike Henderson said Wednesday. “We want to separate ourselves entirely but we can’t because of the way they’re set up.”
Henderson wasn’t on the council when Oxford EMS reincorporated, he said, but his understanding is that part of the company’s reorganization included two board appointments to be chosen by the city. The board appointments allowed Oxford EMS to offer its employees state retirement benefits through the Retirement Systems of Alabama, reserved for employees of the state and public bodies like municipalities.
City attorney Ron Allen said that Oxford EMS is a “separate and complete corporation from the city,” and that the board appointments are the only connection between the two entities.
“How they elect to run the corporate entity and their operating procedures, we don’t have a part in that,” Allen said.
The ordinance that incorporated Oxford EMS in 2009 quotes a section of Alabama law authorizing municipalities to “create and establish, maintain and operate ambulance service within the county, or within the municipality,” to promote the health and welfare of its residents.
That same section of Alabama law also allows cities to make appropriations to support the ambulance service.
Laird, though, said that statute doesn’t necessarily allow the city to establish an ambulance service and allow it free rein to govern itself.
“There are four magic words in that section: create, establish, maintain and operate,” he said.
Absorbing costs
A copy of the ambulance service’s 2012 audit shows certified public accountant Joan Sanders, who then owned a CPA firm in Anniston, calling the firm a “component unit” of the city.
Sanders acknowledged the company’s use of the public employee-only RSA retirement plan in her audit, which she noted includes “quasi-public organizations.”
She wrote in an email to Anniston Chief Financial Officer Cory Salley in 2017 that Oxford EMS is “discretely presented as a proprietary fund of the City on the audited financial statements” and again called the company a “component unit” of the city.
Attempts to reach Sanders Wednesday were unsuccessful; she had sold her business, and a new one had taken its place, according to an employee there.
Henderson, however, said that he’d asked auditor Phil Bain, of Kemp & Associates, during an audit he performed last year whether Oxford EMS was a component unit of the city. Henderson said he’d been told it was not.
Attempts to reach Bain were unsuccessful Wednesday.
Allen said that the 2009 incorporation was before his time, but he said he believed the decision to incorporate was made to attract more employees to the service. The retirement plan, he said, would have been attractive. The city’s continued support, he said, is meant to help residents when they have emergencies.
“It’s absolutely imperative to have that kind of service,” Allen said.
Henderson said he didn’t want to chastise Oxford EMS, but allowed that something has to change. The city can’t keep absorbing losses by making payments like the one approved Monday, he said.
“The budget surplus went from about $520,000 to around $300,000” Henderson said. “We’re going to have to amend the budget for this.”