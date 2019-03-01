Revisiting the issue of Sunday alcohol sales in Oxford may be a surprise to its residents, not least of all Oxford City Council President Chris Spurlin.
He said by phone Friday there had been no discussion about alcohol sales before the council’s Tuesday meeting this week. That Councilwoman Charlotte Hubbard not only reopened the debate that night — which has been on-again, off-again in the City Council for the last few years — but introduced a resolution requesting a citywide vote, he said, “was a surprise.” Councilman Steven Waits seconded the resolution, which gives Mayor Alton Craft permission to request a referendum — a citywide vote — from local legislators. The council voted 3-2 in favor of the resolution, with Spurlin and Councilman Mike Henderson voting against it, while Hubbard, Waits and Councilman Phil Gardner voted in favor.
The council held a public hearing in May last year attended by about 130 people, including restaurant owners hoping to drum up business with travelers from Interstate 20. Spurlin said he remembers two voices saying “no” for every voice saying “yes” to the proposal.
“The temperature of the room was ‘we don’t want this,’” Spurlin said.
The council didn’t take a vote to allow or deny Sunday sales at that time due to the tepid response, but the proposed referendum will let Oxford’s residents act as the final word on the matter.
“I felt like we did hear from the people in our public forum, but apparently the majority of the council feels like the only way to truly get that opinion is to have the vote,” Spurlin said.
Waits said by text Friday that his support for the referendum wasn’t based on economics. While restaurants might see an impact, it probably wouldn’t be significant. He said he favored the referendum because it allows “our citizens the opportunity to have their individual voices heard — an opportunity I feel they deserve.”
Spurlin said he would like to have a vote as soon as possible. Waits said the council will need to discuss how soon it wants to hold the vote. Without adding it to another ballot, like the presidential primary election next March, the city could incur a cost of $14,500 to hold a special vote, according to city estimates last year.
Sen. Del Marsh, R-Anniston, said Oxford will need legislators to allow the referendum’s addition to a ballot, something Anniston, Jacksonville and Piedmont did when allowing Sunday alcohol sales within their borders. A bill to that effect will have to go through the state House of Representatives and the Senate; he said he didn’t expect any problems with that process for Oxford.
Spurlin, a Southern Baptist minister who has opposed Sunday sales in the past, seemed to welcome closure, if not the referendum itself.
“We're waiting on the legislature and we'll have a vote and that'll be it,” Spurlin said. “Then we can truly see what the people want or don't want.”
Terry Phillis, owner of Oxford’s Mellow Mushroom restaurant, has been a voice in favor of Sunday sales for the last few years. He said by text message Friday that he was out of town and hadn’t yet heard about the council’s proposal.
“How novel to consider letting the people decide for themselves,” he quipped.