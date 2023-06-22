OPD becomes spotlight in new YouTube series

OXFORD — Two German filmmakers have embedded themselves with the Oxford Police Department to film episodes for their new YouTube series, “US Cops.”
Ben Rambaum and Eric Nosty have taken up residence in an RV located behind the OPD’s Special Operations building for the last three weeks and plan on staying for at least one more as they compile a video documentation of the day to night operations of the OPD.
The OPD videos will comprise the second season of the series as the first season focused on the workings of the Nye County, Nev., Sheriff’s Department.
That first sesaon, filmed last year, has been turned into 24 episodes and has been watched as many as 165,000 times. Rambaum said the “US Cops” series is now found under the subject of “First Responders” with plans to branch out following fire departments and EMS service personnel with the same style of documentary videos as those he is now doing with law enforcement.
Rambaum discovered the OPD through the social media output of the department’s Aviation Unit and their numerous and entertaining videos.
After seeing the videos, Rambaum was able to contact the head of the unit, Lt. Jake Dunham and as both men put it “quickly became friends.”
The birds take flight
Dunham was a patrolman in 2011 when he went to Chief Bill Partridge, one year into the position, with an idea.
“I am a huge aviation buff and I asked the chief what he would think about us starting an aviation unit and offered him a one-page proposal,” Dunham recalled. “He said, ‘Get out of here’ but he didn’t tell me not to come back. So, I went back.”
“I went back a few weeks later with a more formal proposal along with a paint scheme design for a helicopter done by a man in Italy for free,” Dunham said. “I presented this to the chief telling him the things we could accomplish.”
Dunham explained the OPD is a multi-jurisdictional support agency which serves not just the city.
“If we get a call from Piedmont, Anniston or anywhere saying they need some help we’re going to be there,” he said. “This also serves as a great compliment to the East Metro Area Crime Center’s operations and almost necessary. Anytime we can have an effect on crime nearby, that has an effect on crime here.”
Dunham became Partridge’s executive officer in 2014 which was also the year the OPD took delivery of its first helicopter from a military surplus program.
“In 2021, all the aircraft we had prior had no cameras or advanced technology,” he said. “I approached the chief and said we are ten years into this. Let’s do this right. The mayor and the council were very receptive and said, ‘This is what we want,’ and we now have two aircraft with the modern technologies needed.”
Dunham said he is hoping the unit’s number of officers can be increased soon.
“I have seven guys, three pilots and the technical flight officers,” he said. “The TFOs are not full time. They are working shifts as patrolmen and have the opportunity a couple of days a month to get into the aircraft. That’s not the best for proficiency because you can lose that pretty quick if you aren’t in the aircraft all the time. My goal is within the next three years have this unit be a 20-hour-day operation.”
Dunham said seeing a helicopter overhead can enhance the patrol work on the ground many times over.
“We have a lot of late-night situations during the holidays in subdivisions with people trying to break into cars,” he said. “We can fly those helicopters over, hit the spotlights and those guys scatter. We have a thermal camera that can see five to six miles. You’re not hiding from those and, the colder and darker, the better. You may hide under a car but I can see your heat signal. You’re not going anywhere.”
Dunham said during the kidnapping situation of an elderly woman last year, it was the Aviation Unit who found the suspect’s vehicle.
“Our guys blasted off and found that car within 30 minutes,” he said.
Staying busy
The Special Operations building, which began as a hangar for the helicopters before adding a shelter for specialized land vehicles, rose from the ground in 2017 and the helicopters have risen to the skies many times since then.
“We had been basing them at the Talladega Municipal Airport,” Dunham said. “Now, we are located right here in the city.”
“Last year on two aircraft we had 531 flights, 528.4 hours, assisted agencies 37 times, 346 patrol surveillance and special event flights, 127 training and maintenance flights and 21 other flights involving surveillance and narcotics,” Dunham said. “We spent $81,000. It’s not as hard on the budget as you would think.”
The unit’s expenses do not have a specific budget of their own and are currently part of the total OPD budget, but Durham hopes that changes as the unit potentially grows.
The need for social media
“One of my projects as executive officer was marketing and rebranding the police department. We didn’t really disseminate information to the community like we needed to,” Dunham said. “That is when the chief started his social media and that began to grow and grow.”
Dunham said once the Aviation Unit was formed, he began social media exclusively for that unit using the basics such as Facebook and a website.
“I realized early on I wouldn’t have the time and wasn’t adequately skilled as I need to be in capturing the audience,” Dunham said. “That is a great skill set to have and is difficult if you have never done it before.”
“Disseminating the information about the unit, as well as the entire department, is important because all the equipment and workings of the department belongs to the people of this community,” he said. “We need to take care of it, take pride in it and let them know what is going on. We don’t hide anything from anybody because it belongs to them.”
Dunham discovered one of his tactical flight officers, Nick Reeves, had that social media skill set needed for the job and gave him the authority “to do his thing.”
“That kid has gone crazy with it and has done a phenomenal job,” he said. “We have 40,000-plus followers on Instagram. That is the largest public safety aviation unit on that media.”
“Putting that into perspective, Oxford is 32.4 square miles with 20,000-plus people,” Dunham said. “There is no reason for us to have 40,000 followers, but we do and it is a fantastic opportunity and has allowed us to open up all of these doors for people contacting us.”
Dunham said he believes the community appreciates the department.
“It’s nothing to be at a restaurant here and have somebody pay for your meal,” he said. “They love us and we take care of these folks and we take a lot of pride in it. We take protecting citizens, visitors and their property very seriously.”
Can we ride along?
“US Cops” filmmaker Rambaum contacted Dunham after seeing those social media postings from the Aviation Unit.
“They got in touch with us through our social media last year,” Dunham said.
“I saw all of these helicopters and thought, ‘I’ll just text these guys,’” Rambaum said. “We didn’t really think anyone would answer because they get thousands of comments all the time. But somebody messaged back with Jake’s number and said to call him. We hadn’t filmed any episodes yet as we were getting ready to go to Nevada to shoot the first season. While there, we kept in touch with Oxford the whole time.”
“Nick forwarded the information to me and I got in touch with them,” Dunham recalled. “Ben explained what they wanted to do and said he was going to be in the United States, so I told him to stop by so we could chat some more and see in which direction this might go.”
Dunham met with Partridge to discuss the possibility, and there was an acceptance of the idea with some parameters being set.
“We have to be able to review the footage before they put it out — not necessarily the raw footage but what they want to post,” he said.
Dunham said those rules have been accepted and met by both parties.
“This has been a learning process,” he said. “We had one circumstance last week where we had a call ending up being a medical call. There is no violation of privacy laws if it is in public so they can take pictures.”
Dunham said the filmmakers put a picture on Instagram of the patient being loaded into the ambulance taken from a distance “but you could sort of see the face.”
“I got in touch with Ben and said that needed to be taken down,” Dunham said. “There’s no law violation or anything like that but it’s our responsibility to make sure the people in our community maintain a high level of trust in us. Can you imagine if they happen to see this picture somewhere and they see their face or a family member sees their face? We would start getting phone calls. I explained hospitality and respect is a huge part of Southern culture and the picture could be easily perceived as being disrespectful.”
“Now, once a call becomes a medical situation, the filmmakers shut it down,” he said. “They have been extremely receptive to that idea.”
Not just fighting and shooting
Rambaum said he has always been interested in American law enforcement.
“Whenever I was in the United States, I tried to get in touch with as many police officers and deputies as possible,” Rambaum said. “In 2017, I heard about the availability of ride along programs and so I asked the Las Vegas Police Department if I could ride along and they gave me a time and allowed me to go on the night shift.”
Rambuam said the more he got involved with what was becoming a passion for him, the more his friends and family in Germany would tell him American police are “always fighting and shooting and chasing.”
“I thought we had to do something about that because what happens is you always see U.S. police when there is something bad happening and nobody shows how the real job is,” he said. “I have seen all of the shows — ‘COPS,’ ‘Live PD,’ ‘On Patrol Live’ — and while I enjoyed these shows they were only about guns drawn and foot chases. Just action and no single call they answered with no lights and sirens. That seemed weird.”
Rambaum said he made the decision should he ever have the chance he would make something that “shows the real policing — even the boring stuff that goes on.”
“Two and a half years ago I started with this idea and reached out to German police departments and the answer I got back was if I did not work for a certain media company I would not be allowed to film German police,” he said. “That shocked me a little but didn’t stop me.”
He met his cameraman, Eric Nosty, in 2021 and asked if he would like to join him on his project “since I knew nothing about cameras.”
Rambaum said he had no money at the time and began working to earn money to bring his vision to fruition.
“If I ended up with no money afterwards, nothing would have changed but at least I would have tried something,” he said.
Rambaum said he reached out to 100 U.S. law enforcement agencies and he found one, Nye County, Nev., who put out his first welcome mat and served to produce his inaugural season on You Tube.
“We filmed two weeks nonstop and that’s what a person sees in these episodes,” he said.
Filming Oxford
Rambaum said documenting the episodes have proved to be challenging.
“We sat down and realized this season would be different with an aviation unit,” he said. “The last four or five days I have taken the night shift then getting four or five hours of sleep while Eric does as many day shifts as possible. The more footage we get the more we can show of the real policing.”
While filming the Nevada episodes, the filmmakers were not able to book a local hotel room forcing them to go to Las Vegas which was an hour away from the location where they were filming.
“This year, I thought it would be better to use a travel trailer which has worked great,” Rambaum said. “Oxford has been great giving us the chance to park behind this hangar and we can cook our own meals.”
Dunham said the filmmakers have been given the Southern hospitality afforded any guest and they have not taken advantage of the courtesies in any way.
“Just think how it is if you had company coming to your home,” he said. “You would facilitate anything they needed. That is essentially what we have done so they could feel at home and at ease with what they are doing instead of feeling like they are walking on eggshells.”
“As we are organized now, I go with the night shifts while Eric goes with the day shifts and that gives us 24-hours a day of filming,” Rambaum explained. “That allows us to get almost every call that is happening. Whenever there is a shift change, we just get in touch with the sergeants of the shift and go with the next officer.”
Preparing officers for their close-ups
Dunham said once the idea was approved he let everyone in the department know what was about to happen.
“Everyone got together and introduced each other,” he said. “We integrated them into the department and it really was an easy transition because we wanted it to be. We didn’t want it to be uncomfortable.”
Rambaum said the OPD officers have adapted well to having the cameras on them.
“Whenever we start filming with police officers, they are scared,” Rambaum said. “I don’t think they are scared of doing something wrong, it’s just not common for them to have this big camera in their face all the time. They have to get used to it. With some officers it takes 10 to 15 minutes and with others it takes a day.”
He said the more ride alongs which occur with one officer the more comfortable they get.
“We actually have made so many good friendships that have developed from doing these,” Rambaum said. “There is always a lot of talks happening off camera. If there is nothing going on and you are just sitting there, you have time to talk and great friendships come out of that.”
When it comes to filming actual calls, Rambaum said there is a line he will not cross.
“We had an episode in season one where there was a call which involved an unconscious person,” he said. “We stayed outside because we knew this was something bad. They started doing CPR on the person and we respected the situation. The only shot we took was through a small window where you can see the officer performing CPR and not the patient. We found out later the person died. That is a line we don’t want to cross.”
Rambaum said when they are able to follow an officer to the door of a residence, the person is advised they are there and if they give permission for the filmmakers to enter the premises “we are careful to have that on video.”
What and when to watch
Rambaum said there cannot be a determination on how many episodes will be on the Oxford season of “US Cops” until the filming is completed and can be reviewed; however, the plan is for the season to premiere on You Tube sometime in November.
“If you film an hour it may take five hours to edit that hour,” Rambaum said. “My office has a big white sheet on the wall where we write down every call to which we responded and filmed. It also has all the officers’ names. And, these have to be calls where our officer is the primary responder. If we are on backup, the viewer cannot see the call taken from start to completion. We are not going to stop an officer while they are working to ask questions in order to fill those gaps of information.”
He said the first season has some episodes which are an hour long but experience has formed a different opinion on the lengths of the episodes.
“We figured out an hour on You Tube is not good, so we split those into 30-minute episodes,” Rambaum said. “We then decided to upload every single call we went to from beginning to end creating episodes as short as three minutes and we still get great comments about those. We had one comment saying a 13-minute, 11 seconds was the perfect length to charge their Tesla.”
How to say thanks
The connection between the OPD and “US Cops” may not totally end once the filmmakers leave town.
Rambaum said he has been giving a lot of thought of “giving back” to the department before they leave as a way to say thank you to all the officers of the OPD.
“All I ask is just make sure everyone who watches this understands all the hard work the officers put in to their jobs and the sacrifices they make every day,” Dunham replied to the offer. “That’s all we need.”