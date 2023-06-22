 Skip to main content
OPD becomes spotlight in new YouTube series

German filmmakers want to show a ‘more realistic view’ of American police work

Oxford Police

An OPD officer prepares for an interview for the You Tube series, “US Cops.” (Photo courtesy of “US Cops”)

 Submitted photo

OXFORD — Two German filmmakers have embedded themselves with the Oxford Police Department to film episodes for their new YouTube series, “US Cops.”

Ben Rambaum and Eric Nosty have taken up residence in an RV located behind the OPD’s Special Operations building for the last three weeks and plan on staying for at least one more as they compile a video documentation of the day to night operations of the OPD.

