OPAC’s new Steinway and Sons piano makes its debut

OPAC Director of Music Education Julio Barreto performs on the venue’s new Steinway and Sons Spirio grand piano during a reception Monday night.

 By Brian Graves, Star Staff Writer, bgraves@annistonstar.com

OXFORD — Some of the world’s great young pianists will musically welcome a superlative new instrument to the stage of the Oxford Performing Arts Center this week.

The Steinway and Sons Concert Grand Model D with Spirio-r is unique in many ways — including being built specifically for OPAC and being the first one sold within the states of Alabama and Tennessee.

Steinway team members are seen preparing OPAC’s new piano as it was brought onto the stage for the first time on July 19.
Jon McClaran of Steinway and Sons explains how OPAC’s new piano can duplicate any piano performance with a quality close to perfection.

