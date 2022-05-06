OPAC production tells us what dragons like to eat

OXFORD — What happens when a dragon eats tacos?
Digestive chaos ensues and as well as a fun play for both children and adults.
Based on the best-selling book “Dragons Love Tacos” by Adam Rubin, the play of the same name will be performed at the Oxford Performing Arts Center Saturday, May 7 at 2 p.m. and Monday, May 9 at 6 p.m.
The local professional actors who help comprise the Foothills Stage Company, the OPAC’s in-house theatre production troupe, will perform in the production.
“A mother leaves the house, leaving a young boy and his dog alone to watch TV,” said director Joy Tilley Perryman. “The TV becomes somewhat magical when a character steps out from the TV to teach the young boy all about dragonology and he learns dragons love to party, they love tacos and they love taco parties.”
As a special treat for the Saturday performance only, the play will host its own taco party in the area between Hubbard’s On Main and OPAC on Dewey Street.
OPAC Theatre Arts Director Molly Page said the on-site taco party will begin at noon and will feature taco plates and other fun foods, music, free activities from the Oxford Public Library, and a chance to meet characters in the play.
“Kids who attend the taco party will be able to get special wristbands that will allow them a $2 discount on their ticket to the play,” Page said.
Page said the Foothills Stage Company was formed in 2019 and “Dragons Love Tacos” will mark its twelfth production.
“This is the in-house regional theatre for the Oxford Performing Arts Center,” Page said. “OPAC has around 60 touring shows a year from concerts to Broadway shows. But, Foothills is the ‘homegrown’ professional theatre.”
Page said she has been working in professional theater for 20 years, while Perryman has been in the craft for three decades; all of the actors are at different levels of their stage careers.
“This is a hidden gem and I’d say a lot of people don’t know we have this level of professional theatre here in our region,” Perryman said.
“We also want people to see what we offer children, not just from an educational standpoint, but to see what is possible for them,” Page said. “We have people in this show as young as 13 years of age. There are options for kids to get involved at a young age.”
Page and Perryman offered a special tease about the “Dragons Love Tacos” production.
“All we can say is an Alabama icon will be appearing through the magic of time and space,” Perryman said.
More information is available at oxfordpac.org.