OPAC experiencing box office success

OXFORD — The weekend is fully booked for the Oxford Performing Arts Center with a cornucopia of performances.
The country pop tribute to Patsy Cline, an evening of Motown Soul and the legendary ’60s rock group Jefferson Starship make up three straight nights with a variety of performances not found in most jukeboxes.
They come just days after a sold-out performance of “Cinderella” by the Alabama Ballet Company.
The term “sold-out” has already and quickly been attached to concerts by Dwight Yokum and The Oak Ridge Boys, and ticket sales are on pace to add others to that list in short order.
Spring 2023 is taking shape to be one of the most successful seasons of the performing arts venue, which is on the eve of its 10th anniversary, according to OPAC officials. Tickets are already becoming limited for two Broadway musicals, “Hairspray” and “Annie,” as well as music from Three Dog Night and a tribute to The Eagles.
Twenty-five shows remain after this weekend for the current season of performances.
“This is 100 percent the best season for ticket sales in this venue’s history,” said OPAC executive director John Longshore. “We are on track to have more sold-outs performances this spring than ever before.”
Longshore said many other venues around the nation are still experiencing a 20 to 30 percent loss of business after COVID.
“I feel like we have bounced back stronger than virtually any of our colleagues,” he said. “I don’t necessarily know why. We are pleased we did not lose any major sponsors during COVID which speaks to this community’s commitment to the arts and our ticket sales are as strong as ever.”
Those strong ticket sales are despite an increase in ticket prices after three years without an increase.
An example of OPAC’s ticket bargain can be found in the recent performance of the Alabama Ballet.
That ballet will have four performances in March at Birmingham’s Legion Arena, a venue which has an audience capacity three times that of OPAC.
The cheapest ticket for those shows, after adding ticket company fees, is nearly double that of the highest-priced OPAC ticket.
OPAC’s ticketing system does not add any ticketing fees.
One of the challenges for a venue such as OPAC lies in creating a schedule that’s attractive to a diverse audience — such that anyone who enjoys live performances will find at least one artist during the season they’d like to see.
“Part of the evolution of any venue like this is to always try to remain relevant,” Longshore said. “We always want to figure out how to put the right show in front of the right audience. We have gotten better at identifying what fits this community. That is a continuing process.”
The end result, said Longshore, should be an atmosphere of small-town familiarity, regardless of the stellar nature of the acts.
“We want people to feel comfortable and welcome here regardless of their backgrounds or where they are from. We view ourselves as Oxford’s living room. We want you to feel like you are at home,” he said.
The list of spring season performances and online ticket sales are accessible at oxfordpac.org.
OPAC’s box office is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and can be reached by phone at (256) 241-3322.
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.