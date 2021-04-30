OPAC director hopes for grant money, late summer reopening

The Oxford Performing Arts Center is finally preparing to reopen later this year, after being forced into hibernation last spring by the pandemic.
This week, the city-owned theater was among a swarm to apply for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, a bipartisan inclusion to the most recent federal stimulus package that includes more than $15 billion for stage theaters, movie theaters, live music venues, museums and talent agents affected by the pandemic. More than 17,000 applications were filed in the first 24 hours on Monday, according to a Billboard report, a few weeks after an initial opening had failed due to technical problems.
John Longshore, director at OPAC, said he’s hoping to have the venue reopened by late summer.
“The intermission is over,” he said. “We’re ready to get everybody back in the seats.”
Longshore said the venue should be eligible for as much as $540,000, money that can help offset the last 14 months without revenue. The city kept the majority of OPAC’s employees on payroll, he said, putting them to work at the Festival of Lights and other public events. The grant money could fill and pave a hole in the venue’s operating cost for the last year and provide a clear path to hiring entertainers for late 2021.
“We’re figuring out where agents and artists are in willingness to get back on the road and trying to reschedule dates from last season,” Longshore said. “Things are moving in a much better direction than we expected them to.”
Broadway shows, for instance, are going back on tour this year, something Longshore said he hadn’t expected to see. Touring musicians have been without their main income and have had lay off their marketing and tour support.
The live entertainment community is ready to get back to work — has been ready, since last year — and OPAC’s audiences are overwhelmingly in favor of reopening as well, Longshore said. A survey sent out to OPAC’s season ticket holders and frequent visitors showed that audiences will come back as soon as the venue gives the go-ahead.
“It’s encouraging,” Longshore said. “We have some public health things to navigate, of course, but the audience is very ready to come back.”