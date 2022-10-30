 Skip to main content
OPAC announces Spring 2023 schedule

Commodores

A Commodores publicity photo

OXFORD — The Oxford Performing Arts Center hosted its 2023 Spring Reveal Friday night to a packed house and a packed schedule of stars and performances ready to grace its stage. 

Three of the 31 performances of the new season beginning in January span include major stars of soul, pop and country.