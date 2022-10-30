OPAC announces Spring 2023 schedule

OXFORD — The Oxford Performing Arts Center hosted its 2023 Spring Reveal Friday night to a packed house and a packed schedule of stars and performances ready to grace its stage.
Three of the 31 performances of the new season beginning in January span include major stars of soul, pop and country.
The Commodores will take to the OPAC stage on April 2 as part of the RMC Concert Series.
OPAC director John Longshore said the venue has been trying for a few years to book the group — known for hits such as “Brick House” and “Lady (You Bring Me Up) — “which normally doesn’t play this size theater.”
Country legends The Oak Ridge Boys will bring their classic hits to Oxford on April 28.
Englebert Humperdinck, a 1970s pop icon, will appear March 12 to bring back his nostalgic hits including “After The Lovin’” and “The Last Waltz.”
The Atlanta Pops, an OPAC patron favorite, will perform three concerts during the season sponsored by the Bernardi Family, with one of those concerts featuring two artists which have proven to be favorites of OPAC audiences.
David Phelps and Chloe Agnew will perform with the Pops in an “Evening of Love and Light” on Feb. 18.
OPAC’s performance schedule is comprised of the RMC Concert Series, the Webb Concrete and Building Supplies Classic Country Series, the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama Chamber Music Series, the Noble Bank Broadway Series, the Potts Arts Discovery Children Series, and the Bernardi Family Atlanta Pops Series.
Tickets are one sale at the OPAC box office or online at oxfordpac.org.
The complete OPAC 2023 performance schedule is as follows:
Merz Trio (chamber music)
“Ray On My Mind” (Ray Charles tribute)
Alabama Ballet presents “Cinderella”
“Crazy for Patsy Cline” with Katie Deal
“Sounds of Soul” (Motown tribute)
The Magic of Bill Blagg (children’s show)
The Atlanta Pops with David Phelps and Chloe Agnew
Sinta Quartet (Chamber music)
Hotel California – The Original Tribute to the Eagles
“Dragons and Mythical Beasts” (children’s show)
Blind Boys of Alabama with Bobby Rush
“The Electric Light Orchestra Experience” with Evil Woman
“On Your Feet” (Broadway)
“The Fab Four” – The Ultimate Beatles Tribute
Balourdet Quartet (Chamber music)
The Stunt Dog Experience (children’s show)
The Atlanta Pops – “Fiesta Orquesta: A Celebration of Latin Music”
“Annie” – The National Broadway Tour
Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken in concert