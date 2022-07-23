 Skip to main content
OPAC announces semi-finalists for international piano competition

Mr Rubato

Oxford Performing Arts Center executive director John Longshore and OPAC director of education Julio Barreto watch the audition video of one of the 22 semi-finalists who have been chosen for the inaugural Rubato International Piano Competition Aug. 12-13 at OPAC. 

 Brian Graves / The Anniston Star

OXFORD — It has been only a few weeks since Oxford hosted athletes from Japan and Australia.

Piano artists from across the globe are prepared to make their journeys to the same town, but different venue as the city prepares to host the inaugural Rubato International Piano Competition Aug. 12-13 at the Oxford Performing Arts Center.