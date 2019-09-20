A multi-vehicle wreck Friday on Friendship Road in Oxford claimed the life of an Oxford man that morning.
According to Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown, 70-year-old Sammy Lee Jenkins was pronounced dead around 7:45 a.m. at the scene.
Lt. Donald Ridley with Oxford police said Jenkins was driving east in the 300 block of Friendship Road around 7:30 a.m. when his red Chevrolet Cavalier veered into the westbound lane and hit a white minivan.
Ridley said another white car driving behind the minivan was damaged after it hit some of the debris from the wreck.
Ridley said the driver of the white minivan was injured and taken to Regional Medical Center for treatment.
According to Ridley, Jenkins’ body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science laboratory in Huntsville for an autopsy.