A two-car accident Wednesday afternoon left one person injured and closed a westbound lane on Interstate 20.
Oxford fire Chief Gary Sparks said the wreck involved a pewter or gold sedan and a black pickup truck, which flipped over the guardrail on the right side of the westbound lanes near exit 191. Sparks said he did not know the cause of the wreck.
According to Sparks, the driver of the black pickup truck was injured and taken by ambulance to Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Around 4 p.m., only the black truck remained at the scene and state troopers had closed the right westbound lane, slowing traffic.
Attempts to reach state troopers Wednesday afternoon for more information on the wreck were unsuccessful.