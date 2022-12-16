 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Old-style decorations adorn downtown Oxford attraction

Oxford old lights

Sights are easily seen at Santa's Wonderland of Lights & Amusements in Oxford. 

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

A taste of Christmas past using older technology is the theme of Santa’s Wonderland of Lights & Amusements in downtown Oxford.

Owner Jeremy Cruse has opened his Christmas attraction for another year of yuletide cheer that incorporates vintage decorations and amusements. 

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.