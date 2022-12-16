Old-style decorations adorn downtown Oxford attraction

A taste of Christmas past using older technology is the theme of Santa’s Wonderland of Lights & Amusements in downtown Oxford.
Owner Jeremy Cruse has opened his Christmas attraction for another year of yuletide cheer that incorporates vintage decorations and amusements.
The attraction offers a small vintage carnival and rides including a big ferris wheel, bullet amusement ride and a Spaceball 2000 gyroscope to entertain the youthful revelers. A holiday decorated Christmas carriage takes patrons for a ride through downtown Oxford to see the various Christmas lights and sights.
Inside the building is the signature Santa’s Wonderland ride where spectators are taken on a journey in little rail cars through a series of holiday scenes from yesteryear.
Cruse said the rail car ride used to be the original Haunted Castle ride at Miracle Strip in Panama City which he acquired for his attractions.
During Halloween the attraction is aptly named The Terrortorium offering visitors Halloween fun and fright, but each year since 2015 Cruse sets the ghoulish stuff aside and decorates for Christmas. He said he likes to use older decorations from the 1970s and ’80s including using older “C9” incandescent colored lights.
“I’m going to say it’s Christmas from the 1970s and ’80s, it’s the Christmas I remember as a kid,” Cruse said.
“When I was a kid and teenager my mom and dad’s yard was always full of this stuff at Christmastime. I always decorated their house. Over the years I always collected and added to it each year,” Cruse said. “I love to collect the stuff, like the vintage glow mold things you see, I love the old light up Santa Clauses and snowmen and all that kind of stuff.”
The feedback from his customers has been very favorable.
“Kids and parents, they enjoy it, parents of course say, ‘we haven't seen decorations like this in years,’ so most displays you go to nowadays are LED lighting and there are no LED lights at all down here, it is all the classic C9 colored bulbs, you don’t see that much anymore,” he said.
Upon entering the building where one embarks on the Santa’s Wonderland ride, a real-life and joyous Santa greets everyone with heartfelt cheer.
Once the ride starts, the little rail car passes scene after scene including a dancing Santa, candy canes, lollipops, Nutcracker soldiers, a smiling Grinch, various snowmen, a Nativity scene and a vintage glow mold Santa sleigh complete with a herd of reindeer.
The attraction is open on Dec. 16-17 and from Dec. 19-23.
Admission: $7 for the Santa’s Wonderland ride, $5 each for the amusements or a $20 for an unlimited ride hand stamp.
Santa’s Wonderland of Lights & Amusements is located at 25 West Choccolocco Street in Oxford.
Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.