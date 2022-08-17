 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

OHS Jacket Media lauded for international livestream

The Oxford TV crew

Oxford High School TV Production instructor Candace Finley and students Jacob Anderson, Noah Brothers, Reggie Williamson and Jackson Randall, who produced the livestream broadcast of the Rubato International Piano Competition, are recognized by the Oxford City Board of Education during its regular session Tuesday morning.

 Brian Graves / The Anniston Star

OXFORD — The Oxford High School students who produced the international livestream broadcast of the Rubato International Piano Competition were recognized and praised by the Oxford City Board of Education during its regular session Tuesday morning.

The students’ Rubato broadcasts on the OHS Jacket Media YouTube channel had been viewed by almost 4,000 as of Tuesday morning and TV Production instructor Candace Finley said the students interacted with viewers from Thailand, South Korea, Nepal, and many other countries during the livestream.