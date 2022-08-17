OHS Jacket Media lauded for international livestream

OXFORD — The Oxford High School students who produced the international livestream broadcast of the Rubato International Piano Competition were recognized and praised by the Oxford City Board of Education during its regular session Tuesday morning.
The students’ Rubato broadcasts on the OHS Jacket Media YouTube channel had been viewed by almost 4,000 as of Tuesday morning and TV Production instructor Candace Finley said the students interacted with viewers from Thailand, South Korea, Nepal, and many other countries during the livestream.
“We had comments coming in foreign languages and one of the students, Noah Brothers, without prompting from me, was quick enough to use Google translator, seeing if it was good or bad, and writing back,” she said. “They all proved they could troubleshoot on the fly.”
She said the program last year had acquired a new mobile livestreaming unit, which made the broadcasts such as those from the Oxford Performing Arts Center over the weekend possible.
“It allows our students to be up and livestreaming in minutes,” Finley said. “We were up and running at OPAC within 45 minutes.”
The one thing the students needed “for the biggest livestream we had ever done” were cameras that were more appropriate for the setting, and Finley said TV-24, a local commercial station, was called and immediately dropped off the needed cameras for the students to use.
“It was a great experience and really cool to meet all these people from around the world,” said student Jacob Anderson. “It was a great opportunity to be able to do something like this.”
Brothers called the experience “humbling” to see how a production of that magnitude is actually done.
“It was also humbling to see 21 people [the Rubato competitors] who are so good at something and to meet them, then have the 12-year-old competitor beat me at pool in the Green Room,” Brothers said, earning a laugh from the board members.
“I was backstage and got to talk to the competitors and, like Noah said, it was humbling,” student Reggie Williamson said.
Student Jackson Randall called it “a really cool experience to see all the performers like that.”
“I’ve never seen anybody be that talented,” Randall said.
“I know I made mistakes because I’ve never had that much pressure on me before, but it was a lot of fun to learn new things,” he said.
Finley said the efforts brought 10 new subscribers to the OHS Jacket Media YouTube channel.
Superintendent Dr. Shannon Stanley thanked Finley and her students for fulfilling what she called “a very last-minute request.”
“You don’t know how much you meant to the young men and women who were performing whose families were not with them,” Stanley said. “You allowed those families around the world to see their performances.”
“It was professional and better than I’ve seen a professional company do,” she said. “This meant a lot to a lot of people.”