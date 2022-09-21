 Skip to main content
OHS band invited to D.C. Cherry Blossom Festival

Band boosters and students will contribute to cost of trip

The Oxford High School band is shown in this undated photo.

OXFORD — The 140-member Oxford High School Marching Band has been invited to participate in the 2023 Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, D.C.

The Oxford City Board of Education gave its unanimous consent during its regular session Tuesday morning to allow the student musicians to make the journey.