OHS band invited to D.C. Cherry Blossom Festival

OXFORD — The 140-member Oxford High School Marching Band has been invited to participate in the 2023 Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, D.C.
The Oxford City Board of Education gave its unanimous consent during its regular session Tuesday morning to allow the student musicians to make the journey.
The National Cherry Blossom Festival commemorates the 1912 gift of 3,000 cherry trees from Mayor Yukio Ozaki of Tokyo to the city of Washington, DC, and celebrates the enduring friendship between the people of the United States and Japan.
The festival now spans four weeks and welcomes more than 1.5 million people to enjoy diverse and creative programming promoting traditional and contemporary arts and culture, natural beauty, and community spirit. Events are primarily free and open to the public.
“The energy-filled Parade runs for ten blocks along the iconic Constitution Avenue Northwest to a crowd of over 100,000 spectators. Grand colorful helium balloons, elaborate floats, marching bands from across the country, celebrity entertainers, and performers burst down the parade route in a spectacle of music and showmanship seen only once a year during the festival,” states the event’s website.
Band director David McDaniel told the board application to play at the festival had been submitted during the summer.
“This is a ‘portfolio-type’ situation,” McDaniel said. “There are really five big parades such as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rose Parade, and the Cherry Blossom Parade is one of them.”
He said the D.C. event was “targeted” because of the educational potential of a trip to the nation’s capital.
“We haven’t been on a trip like this in quite a few years,” McDaniel said. “We’re excited about the process of raising money and the rehearsals involved. It’s pretty intense because it’s not just a parade, but also a competition.”
He said this would also be an effective recruiting tool to attract more students to participate in the band and music programs.
The trip is not a system budgeted expense, however. Fundraising by both the band boosters club and the individual students themselves will be needed to pay for the trip. McDaniel said $40,000 of the trip’s cost will be picked up by the boosters, and individual students and chaperones will need to pay between $600 and $700 each.
“The band boosters have taken the $40,000 off of the students and parents and will raise that themselves,” McDaniel said. “That would have added an additional $200 on each student and we felt we were in a position to raise that. We haven’t asked the community for anything in the past ten years since I’ve been here. Opportunities like this give the community a way to feel ownership in the program.”
Superintendent Dr. Shannon Stanley said that to raise their several hundred each, the band students have “several fund-raising tools on queue that can really help them fund most of their trip” including businesses or individuals having the opportunity to either sponsor students or offer “scholarships” that could be used.
Final budget approved
Board members gave final approval to their fiscal 2022-23 budget.
Robby Jordan, the system’s chief financial officer, said the $43 million budget was a one million dollar increase from last year mainly in part due to a 4 percent pay increase and an increase in instructional support funds.
The largest local revenue streams for the district are projected to be $7.5 million from Oxford sales taxes and $4.2 million from county sales taxes.
Jordan said the current projected enrollment is 4,020 students — “a number that seems to be holding to between 4,000 and 4,100.”
The total $36.7 million in general fund personnel costs represents 78 percent of the total general fund expenditures.
There are 235 state-funded teachers and 42 federally funded teachers.
“We will also have an additional 63.5 locally funded teachers and seven locally funded administrators. This is one locally funded position for every 63.89 students,” Jordan said. “These are made possible by the proceeds of the city of Oxford sales tax.”
The new budget also projects a $12.4 million fund balance representing a 3.18 month reserve.
Board members are also planning a special “retreat-style” meeting to be held on Oct. 6 where members can hear more specific data from all principals and administrators.