C.E. Hanna Elementary School Media Specialist Brandi Pointer, Principal Brian McRae and John Connell of Kronospan joined several students Friday to inaugurate the school’s new book vending machine. Teachers will reward students for items such as good behavior, acts of kindness, attendance and grades with tokens allowing them to “purchase” a book from the machine, books which they’re allowed to keep. The machine is being provided through a partnership between Kronospan and the Oxford City Schools Foundation.
Now serving books
