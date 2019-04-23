OXFORD — The Oxford City Council conducted no official business in regard to a recently advertised $5 million bond issue Tuesday night.
According to a legal notice posted in The Star last week, the council was to have considered an ordinance on Tuesday to allow the bond, which it would use to help finance an entertainment complex with 360 Media, a company registered in Calhoun County. The council didn’t discuss or vote on the project Tuesday, but Mayor Alton Craft did clarify during a work session why he believes the bond is in the city’s best interest.
“We’re not ‘giving’ 360 $5 million,” Craft said to the council, before explaining that the bond would serve two purposes. One, he said, is that it would allow 360 Media to work at its preferred pace, which could see the project completed “within a year time frame.” Two, he explained, the company will pay back that amount to the city over a span of five or six years, and it will allow the city to maintain some control over the property.
“360 Media will owe every dime, and if they were to fail to pay, we could step in and take over that property,” Craft said. He explained that it “wouldn’t be like the mall,” and be a “gigantic building at an entrance to the city and we don’t have anything to do with it.”
He said the facility will be about 50,000 square feet in size. The notice posted last week identified the building site as the old Blue Spring cotton mill in Oxford on Spring Branch Road, opposite a Wal-Mart on Alabama 21 and just south of Interstate 20. The complex is planned to include “an indoor go-kart track, an indoor trampoline park, a laser tag venue, an indoor miniature golf course, indoor miniature bowling lanes and an arcade game venue,” according to that notice.
Craft told the council that the complex is one of several ideas to bolster travel to and within the city.
“We want to do a convention center someday. We’re looking at museums, we’ve looked at some kinds of resorts, we’re looking at all kinds of things to drive people to stop here. If we can get them to stop, we can get them to get gas, get food and stay in our hotels.”
Discussion at the work session table indicated that the bond is not a definite plan, and still under consideration. Council President Chris Spurlin said after the meeting that he was excited for the project, but that it was uncertain if or when the council might vote on a bond ordinance.
In other business, the council:
- Appropriated $60,380 from the general fund to pay for four large city welcome signs that will include a new city logo. According to Bill Bunn, a member of the city beautification board, the signs will go up on Bynum Cutoff Road, Alabama 21 south, DeArmanville Road, and near the intersection of Alabama 21 and Snow Street.
- Resolved to vacate Division Drive, near the Wal-Mart Supercenter. According to Spurlin, the overgrown end of the road will go to owners of adjacent property, who have maintained it for some time.
- Declared the Sears building at Quintard Mall as surplus property, with the intent to sell it to Oxford Mall, LLC for $1.65 million. Craft said during the work session that money would go into escrow, where it would earn interest.
- Heard announcement of a Fourth of July free concert featuring the Atlanta Pops Orchestra, to be held at 8 p.m. July 4 at Oxford Lake.
- Condemned 1510 Parker Lane as an unsafe and unsanitary site, per the city’s nuisance ordinance. No one spoke on behalf of the property during a public hearing.