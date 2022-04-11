No injuries in Oxford school bus accident

A Friday afternoon incident involving a passenger vehicle and an Oxford City School bus resulted in no injuries.
According to Oxford City spokeswoman Lorie Denton, the city fire department and health paramedics were called at 3:23 p.m. Friday with information a passenger vehicle had made “slight contact” with Oxford City School bus number 18-02.
The accident occurred while the bus was transporting 36 students home from school near Sunny Eve Baptist Church.
Four ambulances and eight paramedics were dispatched to the scene.
According to the report, the driver that struck the bus appeared to be suffering from a medical condition and was transported by ambulance to Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.
There was minimal damage to the bus and no injuries reported suffered by the bus driver or students aboard the bus.
Parents were notified and the students were transferred to an alternate bus to continue the dropoff route.