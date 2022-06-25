Newspaper man and spiritual servant, John Childs dies at 81

A former newspaper businessman, local pastor and spiritual leader, the Rev. John A. Childs, died Monday at age 81 after a long illness.
With previous jobs at Newsday, the Washington Post and the Delta Democrat-Times under his belt, Childs came to Anniston to work as a reporter and editor at the Anniston Star 1973. In 1980 he became assistant to the president of The Star, Phillip Sanguinetti. In that role he was integral to the founding of the Cleburne Sun in 1982, a free weekly distributed to residents of that county.
Childs was promoted to business manager of The Star in 1985.
After leaving The Star he founded a newspaper in Oxford, the Oxford Independent, in late 1992. It focused on the people of Oxford, and they embraced the weekly newspaper and the man who published it.
“We are grieving the loss of the only ‘adopted’ son of Oxford,” said Mayor Alton Craft. “John Childs was a great friend to all, and we are grateful for the time we had with him and his newspaper.”
Childs ran the Oxford Independent for the next two decades. During that time, passion for his Christian faith began leading him into the ministry.
Childs hired Mark Fuller, a young journalist who had worked with him at Consolidated Publishing, to assist him. In the process, Childs steered him into a life of faith.
“He was my mentor as a journalist, and we developed a friendship,” Fuller said. “He started inviting me to Sunday school, and I was not a churchgoer. Never had been.”
Soon afterward, Fuller began worshiping at Grace Episcopal Church with Childs, and Fuller’s baptism solidified a friendship that continued throughout Childs’ life.
While in D.C., he had married Barbara, his longtime wife. The two had a son together, John Childs III.
Barbara preceded her husband in death in 2014.
In legal circles, Childs became known to many attorneys, judges and others who worked with people suffering from drug addiction. Childs started a recovery ministry called Journey into Freedom and helped turn many lives around.
“He was such a compassionate person who really loved people and wanted them to know and experience the love of the Lord,” said the Hon. Debra Jones, a judge of the 7th Judicial Circuit of Alabama.
The Rev. Seth Murphy agreed. He is a pastor at the “Servants of Jesus” program, a homeless shelter in Calhoun County.
“When I worked with him, we were taking people off the streets,” Murphy said. “He was counseling with them and helping them try to help them. I always loved him. He was such a nice and kind man and such a good elder of the church. I learned a lot from him.”
Childs’ quiet and calm manner endeared him to many, and he spent years as a member of several community organizations, such as the Rotary Club, the Chamber of Commerce and the Anniston Merchants Association and other groups related to accounting and writing.
In the mid 1980s, after the Alabama Shakespeare Festival, which had been founded in Anniston, was moved to Montgomery, Childs was instrumental in the organization of an arts festival in Calhoun County known as Festivanni.
Childs eventually became the minister at the Campground United Methodist Church in Muscadine, where he stayed for more than 10 years. Afterward, for a few years, he led services at the Fruithurst Winery Co.
The co-owner and master winemaker there is Dylan Laminack. His memories of Childs are many.
“He was a very intelligent, gentle fellow,” Laminack said. “He was well-educated and well-traveled. He brought me back into the church, and I guess I owe him my soul.”
One of Laminack’s favorite memories of Childs is when he performed a marriage ceremony for Laminack and his wife. He led them up to the top of the Pyramid of the Sun in San JuanTeotihuacan and performed the ceremony, which was not allowed on the city’s sacred grounds. Childs told Laminack someone would come arrest them if they lingered, so he proceeded quickly.
“A very round man approached us huffing and puffing up the mountain,” Laminack said. When he reached the top, we had finished, and we headed down saying, ‘Lo siento, lo siento,’ which means ‘I’m sorry’ in Spanish.”
Childs’ funeral was held Friday afternoon at the Church of St. Michael and All Angels. There, speakers eulogized him for earnest desire and ability to pray for others in need.