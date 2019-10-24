OXFORD — A new housing development to be built downtown was announced at the City Council meeting Thursday night.
Developer Carol Frederick told council members about her as-yet unnamed apartment complex and commercial space, a mixed-use building to be constructed between Choccolocco and Snow streets on about 3.5 acres of land. She said geotechnical surveys had already begun, and hoped for groundbreaking in spring next year. Frederick said after the meeting that a number of apartments had yet to be determined, but that she expected the space would offer luxury apartments with balconies, set over retail shops.
She said she hoped the building would help instill a sense of community and closeness among neighbors in the apartment building. Concept art showed a panoramic view of a three-story building, with the bottom floor occupied by shops set beneath awnings and apartments filling the upper levels.
“I love to build beautiful things,” Frederick said, “and I’m very happy with the feel of it.”
Anniston residents might recognize Frederick from her investment in the Parlormint Lounge, which opened at the former location of The Office on Noble Street earlier this year. A suit filed by Frederick in February accused city officials of stonewalling the project. Two months later — after the treatment Frederick received from city employees became a topic of frequent debate among Anniston City Council members — a woman who answered the phone at a number for Frederick identified herself as Frederick’s representative, and said the developer would not “spend one more thin dime” in Anniston.
Frederick declined to say why she chose to invest in Oxford — “It’s a long story,” she said — but did express admiration for the city.
In a release provided after the meeting, Mayor Alton Craft was quoted as saying the city was proud to welcome Frederick to Oxford, as her “development supports our city’s mission,” which includes the promotion of economic vitality, public trust, future growth and innovation, according to the release.
The City Council discussed another kind of rental during its pre-meeting work session, as Councilwoman Charlotte Hubbard brought up possible regulation of Airbnb services within city limits. The online service — a sort of hotel alternative — connects its users to homeowners who rent out rooms in their houses for short-term visits, often providing lodging for vacationers or conference- and event-goers.
Mike Roberts, director of building services for the city, said there appear to be four such Airbnb sites in the city now, based on searches within the service’s directory. Council members discussed methods of regulating those businesses to ensure safety and that taxes are paid by the businesses.
Craft said he preferred that requests for the licenses be approved individually by the council, allowing a degree of control.
Council President Chris Spurlin said he didn’t like the idea of licensing businesses to operate out of homes in residential zones, which could create conflict when other kinds of businesses — he cited printing services as an example — request licenses of their own.
“I just think other people are going to want to come open businesses from their homes too, and I don’t think that’s fair,” Spurlin said.
During its meeting, the City Council:
— Approved the establishment of Keep Oxford Beautiful, the city’s arm of the national organization Keep America Beautiful. Hubbard said surveys would soon be sent to residents to gauge a baseline for the city’s current condition, especially in relation to litter and other nuisance conditions. That data will be used for comparison in later years and to guide current cleanup efforts, she said.
— Amended an ordinance for general obligation warrants in the 2019A series — those issued during that fiscal year — to change their final maturation dates from June 2039 to October 2039.
— Set public hearings for amendments to zoning ordinances, and a request from Longleaf Development to rezone property at 1600 Hillyer Robinson Industrial Parkway from general manufacturing to general business, all to be held at the council’s next meeting on Nov. 12.