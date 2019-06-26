Calhoun County prosecutors searched unsuccessfully for more than a year for Hasmukhlal Panchal, who once owned the former Liberty Inn in Oxford. They claimed in court filings that Panchal had used the motel, located at 101 Hamric Drive E. — right between Oxford City Hall and Oxford Church of Christ — to facilitate criminal activity.
Now demolished, the motel was shut down in April 2018 after state and local fire marshals inspected the building and allegedly found numerous fire code violations such as rented rooms without working smoke detectors, exposed wiring and a lack of emergency lighting. Panchal was charged with 12 counts of reckless endangerment and 12 counts of duty of a hotel owner to maintain conditions, police told The Star in 2018.
The Star was unable Wednesday to find the status of Panchal’s criminal cases in online court records. Attempts to locate and contact Panchal have also been unsuccessful.
Demolition of the structure was carried out under the ownership of Stacy Holmes, owner of Holmes and Holmes Holdings LLC. That company bought the property in July 12, 2018, for $355,000 from Panchal’s company, IHP Oxford Inn LLC. Prosecutors elected to dismiss the case earlier this month not long after a reporter had notified them the property had been sold.
But in its final days, the structure represented a means that prosecutors and police across the country have used for years to seize property they say is involved in criminal activity, even in cases where the owners were not charged. Called civil asset forfeiture, the process has come under fire from many groups who say it’s abused by law enforcement, though its defenders say it’s useful for taking down criminal organizations both large and small.
Panchal’s motel, prosecutors argued in court filings, was the site of numerous arrests, prostitution, drug trafficking and loitering, which led to an increase in police and ambulance calls to the property. Because those issues created a public nuisance, prosecutors argued at the time, the motel should become the property of the city of Oxford.
A bill sponsored by state Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, requiring law enforcement agencies and district attorney’s offices across Alabama to track forfeited property, was signed into law May 30 by Gov. Kay Ivey.
Calhoun County District Attorney Brian McVeigh said adding that information to a statewide database will be easy at the county courthouse. He said the statewide database will make it easier for courts to keep up with forfeited property.
“It makes it easier to see the condemnations, county by county,” McVeigh said. “It should not be difficult because we already keep court records on those.”
According to McVeigh, records concerning civil asset forfeitures are already stored in the civil court clerk’s office.
When his bill was first filed, Orr said, it got a significant amount of pushback, because it initially required that defendants be convicted before their property is seized.
Orr said the original law allowing police and prosecutors to take ownership of seized property was intended to take the “ill-gotten gains” of drug kingpins, but has since been used as a way to take property from people charged with less serious crimes who can’t afford the legal fees required to get their property back.
“They take people’s belongings and, oftentimes, it’s not even worth the legal fees,” Orr said. “Having mandatory data will be a good starting point to address the issue.”
Calhoun County Assistant District Attorney Sheila Field said it’s rare for prosecutors to seize plots of land.
“We don’t like to take people’s stuff like that,” Field said. “But when there’s a blatant disregard for drug trafficking laws and we can tie the property to drug trafficking, we will.”
Capt. Allen George, who heads the Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit, said the Oxford motel had developed a reputation over the years for criminal activity among his agents.
“There was drug usage, drug trafficking, prostitution,” George said. “Since I’ve been in command, we’ve easily made a dozen cases down there at least.”
And that criminal activity extended beyond property lines, according to the motel’s neighbors. Minister Mike Benson, who heads Oxford Church of Christ next door, said congregation members would often find needles on church property. But sometimes, Benson said, people staying at the motel would come to church seeking help.
“I can remember meeting a lady at the back of the building,” Benson said. “She had pulled her jeans down and was injecting something. We caught her in the act. She begged us not to tell the authorities.”
Benson said the drug activity coming from the motel made churchgoers feel less safe, prompting church leaders to increase security measures.
“Not that we weren’t trying to be inviting, but we felt an obligation to protect our congregation,” Benson said. “There was a collective sigh of relief when it was torn down.”
McVeigh said law enforcement agencies can file to have property like the Liberty Inn forfeited under the argument that, if it is proven to be the site of numerous crimes, it poses a public nuisance. After the agencies file for the property to be seized, a civil hearing is held.
McVeigh said a judge controls what happens to the property while the case is litigated. If the building houses a functioning business, McVeigh said, a judge may allow its owner to continue operating, but will prohibit them from selling the property.
After the property is forfeited, McVeigh said, the building is typically demolished and the judge determines what the city can do with the property.