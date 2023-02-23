The new fitness court at Choccolocco Park is taking shape and should be ready for public use sometime this weekend. Manufactured by Alabama Specialty Products Inc. of Munford, who also furnished the shipping, the court represents a new concept in outdoor recreation that can be utilized by all ages. The city of Oxford is being aided in the equipment purchase by a $30,000 grant from Blue Cross/Blue Shield’s National Fitness Campaign.
New fitness court taking shape at Choccolocco Park
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.