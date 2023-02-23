 Skip to main content
New fitness court taking shape at Choccolocco Park

Choccolocco Fitness Court

 By Brian Graves, Star Staff Writer, bgraves@annistonstar.com

The new fitness court at Choccolocco Park is taking shape and should be ready for public use sometime this weekend. Manufactured by Alabama Specialty Products Inc. of Munford, who also furnished the shipping, the court represents a new concept in outdoor recreation that can be utilized by all ages. The city of Oxford is being aided in the equipment purchase by a $30,000 grant from Blue Cross/Blue Shield’s National Fitness Campaign.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.

