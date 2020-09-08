New, expanded VA clinic to open in Oxford next year

Local military veterans may have an updated Veterans Affairs clinic in Oxford next year, according to a release from the project’s developer.
The Anniston-Oxford Veterans Affairs clinic will move from its current home behind Applebee’s in Oxford to a new, larger facility beside Lowe’s home improvement store, a few miles east along U.S. 78 from the current clinic.
The new clinic will cover 15,000 square feet — double the size of the current outpatient facility. The new clinic will feature consolidated services to help veterans manage their health needs in one stop, including primary care physicians, optometry and audiology services, mental health care and telemedicine equipment, according to the release.
Sam Sasser, president of North Carolina-based development firm Construction Managers, said his company has already started preliminary work on the site, including soil borings, civil engineering and architectural drawings. The construction schedule is still being determined, but Sasser said the clinic is likely to be ready by late 2021.
“The site plan is done, and we’re in the process of pricing right now,” Sasser said. “We’ll probably start within a few months.”
Construction Managers has worked with the federal Department of Veterans Affairs for the last 11 years, said Sasser, 66, and worked in medical development for decades before that. Sasser’s father, Hubert, was a World War II veteran, he explained, which helped direct Sasser’s work toward facilities for veterans.
The elder Sasser had worked as a bomb loader in the Army Air Forces, he said, on Tinian Island in the Pacific Theatre — the site from which atomic bomb runs on Japanese cities were launched in 1945. Fat Man, the larger of the two bombs, was so big it couldn’t be wheeled under B-29 bomber Enola Gay for loading, Hubert Sasser had said. Instead, the men dug a trench, rolled the plane over it and hoisted Fat Man into the bomber bay.
Hubert Sasser was a “strong supporter” of the VA and its hospitals, Sasser said, which led Sasser to work with the federal VA.
“For a person to give their time for their country, we can at least build a quality medical office for them,” Sasser said.