NBC to stream Team USA softball in Oxford on Peacock streaming service

The lights and cameras of a major television network will soon focus on Choccolocco Park in Oxford with the potential of advertising Calhoun County around the world.
Peacock, the NBC Network/NBC Sports streaming service and the official network of the Olympic Games, has announced it will exclusively broadcast two of Team USA Women’s softball exhibition games from Choccolocco Park on July 5.
Announcers for the broadcasts Tuesday have not been revealed; however, Peacock, as recently as Sunday morning, experimented with having no announcers in the booth for the Major League Baseball match-up between the Kansas City Royals and the Detroit Tigers.
The games are part of a two-day event at Choccolocco Park and is considered part of the U.S. team’s preparations for the World Baseball Softball Confederation World Cup, part of The World Games being held in Birmingham beginning July 7.
Team USA — the top-ranked team in the world — will square off in the NBC/Peacock televised games from Oxford against No. 8 Australia at 5 p.m. CT followed by a rematch of the 2020 Olympic Gold Medal Game against No. 2 Japan expected to start at approximately 7:30 p.m. CT.
After being delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Japan beat Team USA at the Tokyo Olympic Games last summer to secure its second straight Olympic softball title following its win in 2008.
In untelevised games, Australia and Japan will both take on professional team the USSSA Pride on July 5 beginning at 11 am. CT.
Australia and the Pride will face off again on July 6 at 2 pm. CT before Team USA and the Pride play at 4:30 p.m. CT.
The Choccolocco Park website, choccoloccopark.com, shows only a limited number of general admission tickets remain available for the July 5 games. There are still some premium and general admission tickets available for the Wednesday schedule, however.
As NBC/Universal’s streaming service, Peacock has been the streaming home for a number of high-profile sporting events recently including the French Open, horse racing’s Triple Crown events, golf’s U.S. Open, USFL football, WWE marquee events, and more.
The Peacock streaming service can be accessed at peacocktv.com./sports. While the service has a “free” option, a paid premium subscription might be required to watch the Team USA games.