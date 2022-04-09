Native American festival concludes today in Oxford

A little more than a decade has passed since the late Oxford Mayor Leon Smith signed a memorandum of agreement with the Muscogee (Creek) Nation allowing the city to proceed with the construction of Choccolocco Park after ancient Native American remains were found at the site.
The Nation brought its history with the area full circle Friday as members came to the park to begin a two-day celebration called “Reyicepes,” meaning “We Have Come Back.” The Nation is currently headquartered in Okmulgee, Okla.
The festival, which is free to the public, concludes today (Saturday) with operating hours from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Activities abound on the festival site, including history presentations, storytelling, traditional weaponry demonstrations, and Muscogee hymn singings.
Muscogee (Creek) Nation Principal Chief David Hill said the event has been several years in the making after he and other members of the Nation’s council visited Oxford in 2016, 2018 and 2019.
“It was discussed and about a year and a half later, we reached out to Oxford and talked to the mayor and City Council,” Hill said. “That’s really where it started and look where we are at today. It’s been great. Oxford has always treated us well. The hospitality has been great.”
Hill said the main focus of the event is to educate.
“We see people walk around the trail here and they don’t know the history, even though there are informational kiosks here,” Hill said. “They just walk around the track, but this is one of the homelands of our people and we just want to tell our side of the story and what really happened.”
He said history books mention the “Trail of Tears,” but not often do they tell it through the eyes of the Native American, who was forced by the government to leave the beautiful Southern woodlands for different terrain to the west.
“We have citizens ask why we would leave such a beautiful place,” Hill said. “It wasn’t like we wanted to.”
He said the festival acts as a “spiritual homecoming,” and there could be others in the future.”
“We just want to forge a partnership with the city of Oxford and go from there,” Hill said. “The president of our college has come down and worked with Jacksonville State and I know our preservation department has come and worked with the local schools to showcase a lot of our history.”
“The city has been very receptive and there is a chance we might maintain a mini-office here,” said Hill. “You never know. The opportunities are out there.”
Hill noted that at least 600 Alabamians have heritage ties with the Nation.