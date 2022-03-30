Muscogee (Creek) Nation to host Oxford festival

A two-day festival designed to educate Alabamians about the first residents of their state is now scheduled for Choccolocco Park in Oxford.
The Muscogee (Creek) Nation will host “Reyicepes,” meaning “We Have Come Back,” on April 8-9. The event will be free and open to the public.
“The festival will also serve as a homecoming and reminder that we are still here and our Nation is still thriving although in a new homeland some hundreds of miles away,” the nation said in a press release. “There are some who have been misinformed as to the true history of this country and wonder why we ‘chose’ to leave such an appealing and scenic environment.”
The festival is intended to provide cultural education and also present an additional way to celebrate the history and existence of the Muscogee people.
“The Muscogee (Creek) Nation is excited to mark its return to the homelands of our ancestors. This particular area of Oxford, Alabama, was the home of the Arbeka Tribal Town,” Principal Chief David Hill said. “The people that live there now want to know and deserve to know the history of this community and other communities. This is an excellent opportunity to tell our story, which exceeds a millennia of occupying this region, and to re-establish our presence moving forward.”
“So many people still do not know the true history of how we were forced out of our homelands in Alabama or Georgia and we think it’s about time that we take it upon ourselves to reach out and educate as many people as we can so that the public knows that we still exist and that we didn’t choose to leave,” said LuAnn Bear, a member of the event planning committee in charge of coordinating the festival.
Bear said the committee and the city of Oxford have been collaborating for months in preparation for the event.
“We are thrilled to have such a great working relationship with the Muscogee Nation and can’t wait for others across our region to learn more about them and their culture,” said Oxford Mayor Alton Craft.
Some highlights of the festival include Muscogee history presentations, a Native American art market, traditional weaponry demonstrations, Muscogee hymn singings, live paintings by Muscogee artists, make-and-take corn husk dolls, storytelling and flute playing, a clothing and regalia show-and-tell, as well as a social event to meet Muscogee tribal leadership.
“The city has been super helpful from day one in helping with anything that we may need to have a successful event. They really want this to be a success so that we may continue it for many years to come,” Bear said.
All public and private schools are invited to attend the festival on Friday, April 8. This experience correlates with Alabama State Standards in Social Science for grades 4, 5, 8, and 10. For field trip inquiries, educators may contact Mary Patchunka-Smith at mary.patchunkasmith@oxfordal.go
Further information on the festival can be found by contacting Bear at lubear@muscogeenation.com or 918-549-2601 or ShaVon Agee at sagee@muscogeenation.com or 918-549-2434.