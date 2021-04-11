Motorcyclist killed in Snow Street accident

One person was killed Sunday when a motorcycle and a car struck each other on Snow Street in Oxford.
“It was the person on the motorcycle that was killed,” said Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sparks.
Sparks said the firefighters were called out at 12:15 p.m. Sunday to a wreck involving a motorcycle and a car on Snow Street near Quintard Mall. He said that no one except the motorcycle rider was injured in the wreck. Both Sparks and Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge said Sunday afternoon that they had no further details of the crash because police were still collecting information.
Sparks said he did not know the name of the person killed in the crash. Attempts to reach Coroner Pat Brown were not immediately successful Sunday.