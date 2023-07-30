Miss Alabama Volunteer pageant held in Oxford

There were tears, glamour and an enthusiastic audience this weekend at the Miss Alabama Volunteer Pageant, held at the Oxford Performing Arts Center July 27-29.
This mission statement of the pageant’s sponsoring organization emphasizes empowered girls and young woman and a goal of community services.
“A nonprofit organization based in Alabama, Miss Alabama Volunteer is a statewide, service-oriented scholarship program seeking to empower young women through education and opportunity,” the statement reads. “Not only is it the goal of Miss Alabama Volunteer to be an important member of the community, but to also be vital to the education of the young women of our state through awarding cash and in-kind scholarships to contestants who compete in both the Miss and Teen divisions.”
According to pageant mom Lisa Tucker, her daughter grew a lot during her pageant experience.
“My daughter Amelia has really gained confidence during this pageant and it’s beautiful. I’m glad this gave her the opportunity to show her passion for volunteering, speaking well publicly, and show how much she loves others,” she said.
While Tucker’s daughter was a part of the “Miss” category of the pageant, the “Little Miss” Alabama Volunteer category featured many little girls who could be in her daughter’s position in the future.
Little Miss Alabama Volunteer
Beginning night one, the crowd was introduced to the Little Miss Alabama Volunteer division, which itself was divided into four age groups for competition purposes, to crown a winner: The baby division is ages 0-11 months, Tiny Miss is 12-23 months, Petite Miss is 2-3 years old, and Little Miss is 4-6 years old.
Showing off their dresses, smiles and slow walks, the girls were introduced one by one to the audience. The crowd gazed admiringly, and the judges gave out multiple awards based on stage presence, prettiest hair, prettiest smile etc.
The overall winner of the Little Miss Alabama Volunteer pageant was Sophia Rutherford. Her mom, Jessica Rutherford, said her daughter really makes her proud.
“I’m tearing up right now because I’m so proud of her — this is our first state pageant and I couldn’t be more proud of my girl,” she said.
Young Miss and Pre-Teen Miss contestants also enjoyed the pageant experience. — these categories took in girls ages 7 to 12. The winner of Young Miss was Adleigh Caroline Ash; the winner of Pre-Teen Miss was Morgan Lindsey.
As night one came to an ending, the audience, judges, and contestants had clearly enjoyed the spectacle, but the competition was far from over.
Miss Alabama Volunteer, preliminary round
Night two opened with a group performance by all contestants followed by the national anthem. Introduced one by one, 45 contestants competed in the preliminary round. The pageant was divided into three different competitions: Miss Camellia State, Miss Alabama Teen, and Miss Alabama Volunteer. They were essentially three pageants wrapped into one, with the young women being judged in the categories of interview, talent, fitness & wellness, and evening gown.
The announcer made sure the crowd stayed entertained and involved throughout the night. The contestants then showed off talents, fitness & swimwear, and their evening gowns for the night. The audience enjoyed various singing talents, dancing, and piano pieces from the women.
Judges chose these winners in the preliminary categories. The Miss Alabama winners for each category were: fitness & wellness: Livi Thomas, talent: Mary Elizabeth Madden, and evening gown: Livi Thomas. The Miss Teen winners were: talent: Ava Walters, fitness & wellness: Lois Ann Wester, and evening Gown: Ava Walters. Lastly, the Camellia State Teen winner was Susanna Reaves for each category.
The preliminary round determines who will progress to the finals, however, those finalists would not be announced until the last night of the event.
Miss Alabama Volunteer Finals
Former Miss Alabama Teen VolunteerEleanor McCoy tearily talked about what her title meant to her.
“I’m a little emotional right now, but this year has been so full of growth for me. If you saw me last year when I was crowned, you probably would’ve asked yourself why her; but I have been able to figure out how to lead and how to be myself while I’m leading and I hope the next girl experiences that too,” she said.
After McCoy spoke, former Miss Alabama Volunteer Madison Neal talked about her appreciation and growth throughout her reign as titleholder. The audience also heard remarks from former Miss Camellia State Teen winner Halle Sullivan.
While emotions were high, the tension got worse when it was time for the judges to announce the top nine finalists for each pageant division. The nine finalists for Miss Camellia State Teen were: Sadie Stanford, Gracie Vanek, Ella Grace Dicks, Ivy White, Susanna Reaves, Aamari Ward, Linley Griffin, Georgia Busby, and Addy Credille.
The nine finalists for Miss Alabama Teen Volunteer were Meri Kayte Flynn, Aubrey McElvey, Alyster Hamrick, Silvie Miller, Caelyn Dolar, Lona Jo Henderson, Izzy Kate Priest, Ava Walters, and Lois Ann Wester.
The nine finalists for Miss Alabama Volunteer were Livi Thomas, Cate Shirey, Melody Mills, Caroline Clark, Mary Elizabeth Madden, Graci Pennington, Ally Mavar, Sage Little, and Madison Belk.
The finalists’ final competition had them showing off their talents, fitness & swimwear, and their evening gowns.
As the night came to a close, many sponsors and supporters were thanked. According to the website, the Yellowhammer State Scholarships help the organization tremendously and anyone is welcome to donate to the fund.
“Scholarship donations are administered through the Yellowhammer State Scholarship Foundation, Inc., an IRS recognized 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization. Scholarship criteria may be based on donor specifications,” it read.
Before the winners were announced the former titleholders made their final walks with emotion in their hearts and very kind words to say. While each girl thanked their family and friends, they all mentioned their thanks to Sammy Akridge, president and executive director of the pageant organization.
Hard work and determination were very apparent with each contestant, but finally the winners were announced. The overall winner of Miss Alabama Volunteer was Livi Thomas. The crowd cheered as Thomas was awarded her sash and crown. The overall winner of Miss Alabama Teen Volunteer was Ava Walters. The overall winner for Miss Camellia State Teen Volunteer was Susanna Reaves.
All the women wore their heels, crowns, and gowns with beauty and grace.