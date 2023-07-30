 Skip to main content
Heels, crowns and gowns

Miss Alabama Volunteer pageant held in Oxford

Beauty and poise

Beauty and poise from young women and girls from all age groups were in full flower in a pageant in Oxford this past weekend.

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

There were tears, glamour and an enthusiastic audience this weekend at the Miss Alabama Volunteer Pageant, held at the Oxford Performing Arts Center July 27-29. 

This mission statement of the pageant’s sponsoring organization emphasizes empowered girls and young woman and a goal of community services.