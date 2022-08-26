 Skip to main content
Michael’s opens Oxford Exchange location

Craft and crafts

Oxford Mayor Alton Craft talks with Michael’s store manager Heather Cram during a tour Thursday morning of the chain’s newest location at the Oxford Exchange. Michael’s celebrates its grand opening Saturday, Aug. 27. 

 Brian Graves / The Anniston Star

OXFORD — Michael’s, the largest specialty retailer of arts, crafts, and home décor in North America, will host a grand opening community celebration on Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at its newest location at 50 Commons Way, Suite B.

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony will offer free crafts and demonstrations, giveaways, local food favorites and more during what is described as “a fun-filled celebration.”