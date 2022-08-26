Michael’s opens Oxford Exchange location

OXFORD — Michael’s, the largest specialty retailer of arts, crafts, and home décor in North America, will host a grand opening community celebration on Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at its newest location at 50 Commons Way, Suite B.
The official ribbon-cutting ceremony will offer free crafts and demonstrations, giveaways, local food favorites and more during what is described as “a fun-filled celebration.”
Store manager Heather Cram led local officials on a tour of the new location Thursday morning and said Michael’s is committed to personal customer service and being a good member of the community.
The new location offers a Michael’s Custom Framing Center and an assortment of the most popular supplies and components for arts and crafts, framing, floral displays, kids’ crafts, do-it-yourself projects, beading and scrapbooking.
“We have the self-checkouts here, but we are more interactive than other stores,” Cram said. “We walk our customers through the process and talk to them about all we have to offer. We have cashiers on staff and we still help people through all those transactions. We have the latest technologies and we can jump right on any situation. Curbside pickup is also available as well as buying online and pickup at the store.”
“This is truly a home-town feeling and only the second Michael’s in this small format,” she said. “I think it’s a big thing they are letting us get the community involved.”
She said the store will be allowing purchase orders for local educators which is something that has not been done previously by the company.
“We’ll be able to work directly with schools,” Cram said. “We’ll also be able to donate supplies that are left over. We feel there are good days ahead for us in Oxford.”