Medieval Fair evokes images of olden days at Christmas

OXFORD — The first grant received by the Choccolocco Creek Watershed, an Oxford-based environmental conservation and stewardship organization, was for the development of an archery area.
It was only fitting, then, that Saturday morning on the grounds of the Oxford Civic Center, archery was a component of fundraiser with a medieval theme.
The CCW’s Medievel Canterbury Fair drew hundreds to a site filled with swords, archers, minstrels and much of the King’s English. Father Christmas paid a visit, too.
“It has been very successful,” said Watershed Coordinator Robyn Duncan. “We can tell that by all the people already asking if we are going to so it again next year and thanking us for having it.”
Duncan said what makes the event even more worth having is that all who attend leave having learned something.
“It’s not just about what is seen in pictures,” she said. “They realize there is a reason and a purpose behind everything that is done. I’ve learned a great deal.”
Duncan said the fundraising portion has also been successful as there have been several sponsors who stepped up to help.
“We are so proud and thankful for those because this would not have happened without them,” she said, adding praise for the work of the Oxford Parks and Recreation department for its assistance.
Duncan said the fair has been attended by several homeschoolers who have had medieval times as a course study for them this month as well as career tech teachers from around the area.
“That’s what we wanted,” she said. “We didn’t want the ‘Hollywood’ version of the era. We wanted a true picture of the times. We wanted to be true to history.”
She noted her “amazement” at the backgrounds of many of the reenactors.
“There is one who has a master’s in agriculture, one with a master’s in history and many with degrees in a variety of areas,” Duncan said. “We had someone here who is currently studying Roman agriculture.”
Students from Jacksonville State also played a major role, literally and figuratively, as they provided madrigals who strolled the grounds with song, and drama students who performed an original play — all of them wearing costumes of the era.
“This was the first time doing this and we wanted to start, build slowly and make it a little different each year,” Duncan said. “I think we have found there is definitely interest in doing this every year.”