Medieval Fair evokes images of olden days at Christmas

JSU drama students perform a play in the King’s English written especially for Saturday’s Medieval Fair in Oxford.

 Brian Graves / The Anniston Star

OXFORD — The first grant received by the Choccolocco Creek Watershed, an Oxford-based environmental conservation and stewardship organization, was for the development of an archery area.

It was only fitting, then, that Saturday morning on the grounds of the Oxford Civic Center, archery was a component of fundraiser with a medieval theme.